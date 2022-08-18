If you have woken up with a hangover today, these tips are what you need

Partied too hard last night and are now looking for ways to nurse that hangover? We’ve got you covered.

Heavy drinking sessions are often accompanied by symptoms like nausea, heartburn, headache, and extreme dehydration. As it, it is absolutely essential to follow certain dos and don’ts to cure a hangover.

As such, here are some effective tips from nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, who took to Instagram and wrote: “The best way to cure a hangover is to not have one. But since the #weekend is here, who knows when you cross the line? So here’s a hangover remedy plan only for you.”

“Sugarcane, black seeded raisins, pomegranate and neera aid liver detox. Along with necessary fluids, and easy to digest meals, this plan will help you rehydrate and replenish so that you sail through your weekend smoothly,” she added.

According to her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, feeling hungover is a sign of “acute damage done to your gut’s friendly bacteria”. Here’s a sample meal plan that can help you the following day.

Meal timings Meal Plans

Meal one: On rising, have black-seeded raisins that have been soaked overnight. Also, drink up the water in which they were soaked

Meal two: Breakfast of coconut smoothie/rice kanji/porridge

Meal three: Mid-morning meal comprising coconut water/sugarcane juice/kokum sherbet/neera

Meal four: For lunch, have rice or roti, yellow moong dal, and sabzi

Meal five: Mid afternoon meal of pomegranate/banana milkshake

Meal six: Have an early dinner comprising khichdi with ghee and homemade pickle

*Keep sipping water throughout the day.

How to prevent a hangover?

Form a ritual: If you must drink, then it’s important to have a ritual in place for how often you will be drinking, Ganeriwal wrote in the book. “It could be weekly or fortnightly or even monthly. Ritual helps cultivate self-discipline and allows you to be in charge of your decisions. If you are adult enough to drink, you should be adult enough to say ‘no’,” the book reads.

Drink wisely: I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sipping on your drink slowly and staying well-hydrated, Ganeriwal wrote in the book. To pace yourself, have no more than one standard drink per hour, with water as ‘drink spacers’ between your alcoholic drinks. For every 30 ml of the drink, consume 500 ml water. Make sure you do not drink on an empty stomach. Eat while you drink,” she added.

