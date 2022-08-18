scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

If you have woken up with a hangover today, these tips are what you need

"I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sipping on your drink slowly and staying well-hydrated," nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal writes in her book

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 10:00:05 am
hangoverHere's what to do for a hangover (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Partied too hard last night and are now looking for ways to nurse that hangover? We’ve got you covered.

Heavy drinking sessions are often accompanied by symptoms like nausea, heartburn, headache, and extreme dehydration. As it, it is absolutely essential to follow certain dos and don’ts to cure a hangover.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, here are some effective tips from nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, who took to Instagram and wrote: “The best way to cure a hangover is to not have one. But since the #weekend is here, who knows when you cross the line? So here’s a hangover remedy plan only for you.”

“Sugarcane, black seeded raisins, pomegranate and neera aid liver detox. Along with necessary fluids, and easy to digest meals, this plan will help you rehydrate and replenish so that you sail through your weekend smoothly,” she added.

Also Read |Hangover after New Year’s party? Count on these remedy drinks

According to her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, feeling hungover is a sign of “acute damage done to your gut’s friendly bacteria”. Here’s a sample meal plan that can help you the following day.

Meal timings         Meal Plans

Meal one:                  On rising, have black-seeded raisins that have been soaked overnight. Also, drink up the water in which they were soaked
Meal two:                  Breakfast of coconut smoothie/rice kanji/porridge
Meal three:               Mid-morning meal comprising coconut water/sugarcane juice/kokum sherbet/neera
Meal four:                 For lunch, have rice or roti, yellow moong dal, and sabzi
Meal five:                  Mid afternoon meal of pomegranate/banana milkshake
Meal six:                   Have an early dinner comprising khichdi with ghee and homemade pickle

*Keep sipping water throughout the day.

How to prevent a hangover?

Form a ritual: If you must drink, then it’s important to have a ritual in place for how often you will be drinking, Ganeriwal wrote in the book. “It could be weekly or fortnightly or even monthly. Ritual helps cultivate self-discipline and allows you to be in charge of your decisions. If you are adult enough to drink, you should be adult enough to say ‘no’,” the book reads.

Advertisement

Drink wisely: I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sipping on your drink slowly and staying well-hydrated, Ganeriwal wrote in the book. To pace yourself, have no more than one standard drink per hour, with water as ‘drink spacers’ between your alcoholic drinks. For every 30 ml of the drink, consume 500 ml water. Make sure you do not drink on an empty stomach. Eat while you drink,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:00:05 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022, Street style fashion, lifestyle gallery
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022: The best of street style fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement