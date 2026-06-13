Alcohol and antibiotics: Why doctors call this the most avoidable recovery mistake

You might be tempted to have a drink while recovering from an infection, especially if you’re feeling slightly better. But doctors say mixing alcohol with antibiotics is one of the most common — and avoidable — mistakes people make during treatment.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, clearly advises against it. “Alcohol can reduce the effectiveness of some antibiotics and increase side effects like nausea, dizziness, and liver strain,” she explains. “When taken together, alcohol can interfere with how the body breaks down medicines, making recovery slower and increasing the risk of unwanted reactions.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.