Alaya F shares the ‘easiest way’ to detox: ‘Takes only 5 minutes but makes a huge difference’

Gut health plays a very important role when it comes to maintaining overall health as a healthy gut helps keep infections and ailments at bay. But keeping the gut healthy does not entail expensive products and stringent diets. There are some easy and pocket-friendly ways to ensure your gut health stays in shape. One remedy that many swear by are detox drinks.
And it seems like Alaya F, too, has a detox recipe that she counts on. According to the Jawaani Jaaneman actor, it is the one drink that she drinks every day.
“The easiest way to detox your body? Detox water was a game changer for me. I make a jug of this every morning and drink a few glasses of it through the day!”
“Apart from the fact that it’s very tasty, it’s very good for your body. It helps with weight loss, energy levels, pH levels, skin, immunity and is very hydrating,” she added.
How do you make it?
Ingredients
🌿Cucumber
🌿Lemon
🌿Mint
🌿Water
Method
🌿Add a few slices of cucumber in a glass jar.
🌿Add lemon wedges.
🌿Add mint leaves.
🌿Add water.
🌿Mix.
“It takes only five minutes but makes a huge difference!” she mentioned.
How does the combination of cucumber, lemon and mint water work?
As per experts, lemons are a natural detoxifier and help to cleanse the body by flushing out toxins, whilst also aiding better metabolism.
Mint is good for digestion, while cucumbers consist of 96 per cent water, and hence, provide extra hydration.
Rich in minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and phytonutrients, this infused water is also a great option for people who don’t like drinking plain water.
Can you eat the fruits?
Yes, you can surely eat the fruits used to make the drink. But remember, the fruit infuses the water with flavour, so the fruit itself has less flavour and more water. Hence it might taste watery and less flavourful than usual, said dermatologist Niketa Sonvane in an Instagram post.
Would you like to try?
