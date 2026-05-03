Akshay Kumar admits he hasn’t touched samosas in 15 years: ‘Maine kuch galat kiya hai kya…’

Akshay Kumar has not eaten samosas in 15 years! Sounds extreme, but there’s a reason behind it. During a recent episode of the game show Wheel of Fortune, the Khiladi actor opened up about avoiding this street snack for so many years.

“Aisa kaha likha hai ki samosa jo aadmi nahi khayega woh kharab ho jayega. Nahi, maine kuch galat kiya hai kya agar samosa nahi khaya toh?,” he said, clarifying that it is not about dieting or weight gain, just how his body reacts, causing acidity and discomfort. He even added that when he filmed the iconic scene “Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aaloo’ he had not eaten a single samosa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Samosas typically consist of a crispy outer layer made from all-purpose flour and a savory filling of boiled potatoes and Indian spices. Deep-fried in cooking oil, these snacks are traditionally served hot with chutney and tomato ketchup. A favourite snack in northern and eastern India, samosas have gained popularity across the country, inspiring fusion variations to cater to diverse tastes and globalise this beloved treat.

Samosas typically consist of a crispy outer layer made from all-purpose flour and a savory filling of boiled potatoes and Indian spices. (Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar) Samosas typically consist of a crispy outer layer made from all-purpose flour and a savory filling of boiled potatoes and Indian spices. (Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar)

Should you too avoid them like Kumar?

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained that when fried and processed foods like samosas become a staple in your diet, they quietly begin to have a cumulative effect on your arteries. “Every serving contributes to cholesterol deposition, inflammation, and oxidative stress in the vascular system. Over a period of time, this leads to the development of plaque, narrowing of arteries, and a decrease in blood supply to the heart. What seems like a harmless snack today can pave the way for heart disease a few years down the line,” he said.

“Trans fat-loaded, high-carb, salt-rich foods harden the walls of vessels, increase blood pressure, and disturb the ratio of bad cholesterol to good cholesterol,” said Dr Sangoi.

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Vedika Premani, clinical dietician at sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai added that although this snack is extremely unhealthy for your body, there are alternative and healthier preparation methods. “The addition of functional foods like ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom will not only enhance the taste of the dish but also provide health benefits like boosting immunity and acting as anti-inflammatory. and samosa can still be enjoyed if made in healthier oils and using other cooking techniques like baking or air frying.” She said.

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“And if you wish to avoid samosas altogether, healthy snack alternatives include baked ragi chips with hummus, dhokla, makhana, chana chaat, and khakara with hung curd dip. Air-fried vegetables can also be a healthier alternative to regular pakoras.” said Premani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.