Akshay Kumar encourages annual PSA testing for men: ‘I lost the most important person in my life to prostate cancer’

The prostate gland, a part of the male reproductive system, is a small walnut-shaped organ that produces seminal fluid. The prostate gland keeps the sperm viable through its fluid, which is needed for successful conception. However, it also remains at high risk of developing cancer. While the condition is tough to treat, it is always best to note early signs so treatment can start.

Akshay Kumar recently spoke about losing his father to prostate cancer and urged men to prioritise regular PSA testing for early detection. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, the Bollywood actor said a lack of awareness about the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test after the age of 50 can have devastating consequences.

“I lost the most important person in my life, my father, at the age of 67, to prostate cancer. Back in 2000, I lost him. He was everything to me. Because I did not know that after the age of 50, you have to get your PSA checked every year. I want to tell all the men present here that we are not educated on how crucial this annual testing is. Every third man has prostate cancer. You can not only save your life, but your whole family’s life,” he shared with the audience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Watch out for early signs

Dr Mohammed Shahid Ali, consultant – urology, andrology, robotic surgery and renal transplantation, Manipal Hospital, Bangalore, said that the early stages can be asymptomatic, with initial symptoms including a poor urine stream, urgency to urinate, especially at night, pain while urinating, and blood in urine. “In the late stages of prostate cancer, patients usually develop leg swelling (leg oedema) or bone pain, which indicates that it has spread to nearby tissues and organs, including bones, lymph nodes, and other organs,” he pointed out.

Lack of awareness of the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test after age 50 can have devastating consequences. (Freepik) Lack of awareness of the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test after age 50 can have devastating consequences. (Freepik)

Two types of screening tests are commonly used to detect prostate cancer.

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test: This test measures PSA levels in the blood. Elevated PSA levels could indicate prostate cancer, but they can also be elevated due to other conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

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Digital Rectal Examination (DRE): This involves a physical examination of the prostate through the rectum to detect abnormalities such as lumps or hard spots.

What to note

Doctors usually recommend cancer screening based on a combination of age, lifestyle risk factors, and family history. Age plays a major role because the risk of many cancers increases over time. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and occupational exposures may also increase risk and influence screening choices.

Family history is another important consideration. If close relatives have developed certain cancers at a younger age, doctors may advise earlier or more frequent screening. In some cases, genetic testing may also be recommended. The goal is to tailor screening plans so individuals receive the most relevant and effective tests,” noted Dr Ali.

According to him, the best way to balance proactive testing with appropriate care is to follow evidence-based screening guidelines and consult a qualified doctor before undergoing extensive testing. Physicians assess a person’s risk profile, including age, family history, and lifestyle factors, before recommending screening tests.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.