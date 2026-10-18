Akshay Kumar warned Bear Grylls against eating too many of His Ayurvedic laddoos: ‘One a day’

When Akshay Kumar appeared on Discovery Channel’s survival show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, he offered the host a special Ayurvedic laddoo. “This is something very different. My Ayurvedic doctor makes this for me. It has apricot tree’s gum,” he shared, before popping one in his mouth. “It’s quite a powerful thing to have, but one a day is more than enough,” the Bollywood actor warned.

Recalling a time when he offered a director these laddoos, Kumar further shared: “I still remember, one of my directors came into my room. Quietly, he ate one. He liked it so much, he ate two more. Trust me, you don’t want to know what happened to him the next day. He actually sh*t blood.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says Akshay Kumar’s Ayurvedic laddoo has attracted attention because of its traditional ingredients, including apricot tree gum.

“Tree gum is a natural substance obtained from trees and is sometimes used in traditional food preparations. Depending on the preparation, it may provide soluble fibre and help add texture to the laddoo,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that if the recipe also contains nuts, seeds, ghee and dried fruits, it offers healthy fats, protein, minerals and energy.

However, Raj says that the nutritional value of the laddoo depends on the exact ingredients and quantities used.

“Even though some tree gums have traditional uses in food and Ayurveda, there is limited scientific evidence on the specific health benefits of apricot tree gum in this laddoo. It should not be promoted as a proven remedy for improving immunity, treating joint pain or curing any disease,” she shares.

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What to note

Raj points out an important precaution: the calorie content.

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“If the laddoo contains ghee, nuts, dates or jaggery, it can be high in calories and sugar. Eating it in large quantities may contribute to weight gain and make blood sugar control difficult,” she says. Thus, people with diabetes should check the ingredients and portion size, as Raj believes natural sweeteners can also raise blood glucose levels.

According to her, those managing high cholesterol or heart disease should also be mindful of the amount of ghee used.

“People with allergies to any ingredient must avoid the laddoo. Since there is limited research on the medicinal use of apricot tree gum, people should not assume that consuming it in large amounts is safe simply because it is natural or traditionally used,” she reiterates.

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For most healthy adults, Raj recommends a small portion to be included occasionally as part of a balanced diet, provided the ingredients are suitable for them.

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“However, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, those with existing medical conditions, and individuals taking regular medication should consult a healthcare professional before consuming it regularly for medicinal purposes,” she warns in conclusion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.