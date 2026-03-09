Alia Bhatt reacts as BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about freezing her eggs: ‘Injecting myself with fat needles every day’

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently opened up about egg freezing, revealing that the past two weeks were “intense”. In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old wrote, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY.”

The Guilty actor shared two contrasting pictures. One shows her in hospital settings eating food, and another shows her trying to get back to her “routine”. “The last two weeks were… intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery. But all I wanna say is – women are BADASSES?? .. and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are.” The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing.”