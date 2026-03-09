Alia Bhatt reacts as BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about freezing her eggs: ‘Injecting myself with fat needles every day’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently opened up about egg freezing, revealing that the past two weeks were “intense”. In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old wrote, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY.”
The Guilty actor shared two contrasting pictures. One shows her in hospital settings eating food, and another shows her trying to get back to her “routine”. “The last two weeks were… intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery. But all I wanna say is – women are BADASSES?? .. and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are.” The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing.”
Her BFF (Best Friend Forever) actor Alia Bhatt praised her with heart emoticons and shared, “So well said”.
Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a fertility preservation method that allows women to store their eggs for future use.
“The process usually involves hormonal stimulation for about 10 to 14 days to encourage the ovaries to produce several mature eggs instead of just one, which typically occurs in a natural cycle. These eggs are then retrieved through a short, minimally invasive procedure and preserved at very low temperatures,” said Dr Indrani Salunkhe, consultant, gynaecology and obstetrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
In recent years, more women are considering egg freezing for various reasons. “Some may want to focus on education, career goals, or personal circumstances before starting a family. Others might face medical treatments, such as chemotherapy, that could impact their fertility. Egg freezing provides a way to protect reproductive potential and offers flexibility in family planning,” said Dr Salunkhe.
The expert noted that many women experience temporary physical and emotional changes during the stimulation phase. “The hormone injections used to stimulate the ovaries can cause symptoms like bloating, mild abdominal discomfort, fatigue, or mood swings. Frequent monitoring through ultrasound scans and blood tests is also part of the process to ensure the eggs are developing safely,” said Dr Salunkhe.
While these changes can feel intense, they are usually short-term and closely monitored by fertility specialists. The egg retrieval is a brief procedure done under sedation, and most women can go home the same day. Recovery is usually quick, though light activity for a few days is typically recommended, she noted.
What to note?
Egg freezing can be empowering, but it’s important to approach it with clear information and realistic expectations. “Age significantly impacts egg quality, so women considering this option are often advised to discuss it sooner rather than later. However, egg freezing does not guarantee a future pregnancy; it simply improves the chances compared to waiting,” said Dr Salunkhe.
A thorough consultation with a fertility specialist helps women understand their ovarian reserve, the number of eggs they may need, potential costs, and the overall process. Ultimately, the decision is personal and should reflect an individual’s life goals, health profile, and reproductive plans.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.