‘Zero result’: Akanksha Choudhary says she spent Rs 60,000 on facial fat reduction

Akanksha Choudhary made revelations about her experience with facial fat-reduction treatments, sharing that she once considered undergoing buccal fat removal while preparing for the Miss Universe pageant. The Lock Upp participant also addressed rumours that she had undergone nose surgery.

In an interview, Akanksha denied having had any cosmetic procedure on her nose. “No, I didn’t do anything.” She recalled that while preparing for Miss Universe, she was repeatedly told she needed slimmer cheeks to achieve a more chiselled facial appearance.

“I was about to start my journey in Miss Universe, and several people told me a thousand times that you will have to reduce my cheeks. Only a chiselled face works in this industry. I was told to get my buccal fat removal done. It’s a surgery. I started saving money for it,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Akanksha shared that she even travelled to Mumbai specifically to consult a doctor about the procedure and saved money by cutting down on her expenses. “I stopped spending money on food and drinks. I used to eat one meal a day, some fruits and watermelons. I used to save money from that,” she recalled.

She eventually decided against undergoing buccal fat removal because she was concerned that the procedure could permanently alter the shape of her face. But the model-turned-reality star admitted taking a series of injections that were intended to reduce facial fat — a treatment that cost her Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

“I got it done for 4-5 weeks. They used to inject something here. Zero result,” she told Pinkvilla.

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What is buccal fat removal?

Dr Manajeet Patil, Senior Consultant – Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that buccal fat removal involves surgically removing part of the buccal fat pad, a naturally occurring pocket of fat located deep within the lower cheek.

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“The main idea is to get a slimmer, more defined facial look by enhancing the cheekbone area and also dialling down that mid-face fullness,” Dr Patil said.

He added that the term “cheek fat reduction” can refer to several different approaches, including buccal fat removal, facial liposuction targeting superficial fat or non-surgical treatments such as injectable fat-dissolving agents.

However, facial fullness is not determined by fat alone. “Bone structure, muscle tone, skin quality, and genetics all matter. So deciding on a treatment should be individualised after a careful facial evaluation, rather than going purely by trends or social media aesthetics,” he said.

Not everyone with fuller cheeks is a suitable candidate

Dr Patil explained that having a round or fuller face does not automatically make someone a suitable candidate for buccal fat removal.

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“In general, the best candidates are healthy adults who still show persistently full cheeks even while keeping a healthy weight, and who have realistic expectations about how things will look after,” he said.

He also stressed that the procedure may not be appropriate for people with naturally thin faces or older adults who have already experienced facial volume loss. Removing too much buccal fat in such cases can result in a hollow or prematurely aged appearance over time.

Dr Patil also pointed out that cheek fullness can have several causes. “If the cheek fullness is more about genetics, bigger masseter muscles, lingering puffiness, or extra body weight rather than true buccal fat, then surgery might not change much visually,” he said.

What should patients ask before undergoing facial fat reduction?

Dr Patil advised patients to first establish whether they are genuinely suitable candidates for the procedure and understand exactly what is being recommended for them.

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Patients should ask about the surgeon’s qualifications and experience, request to see before-and-after photographs of similar cases, and understand the expected recovery period, possible complications and whether the results are permanent.

“They should also ask if future ageing could adjust the overall appearance,” he said, adding that patients should have a clear understanding of the degree of change that can realistically be achieved and whether a non-surgical option could be more appropriate.

“A trustworthy surgeon will tend to prioritise patient safety and realistic expectations, rather than promising dramatic transformations that sound a bit too perfect,” Dr Patil said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.