Ajay Devgn on the one thing he gave up before Golmaal: ‘I technically don’t avoid eating anything’

Ajay Devgn is known for his disciplined lifestyle, fitness and screen presence. But very few know about the focused dedication that goes into shaping his physique for movie roles. In a chat with radio jockey Shouryaa, the actor once shared that before filming Golmaal, he gave up sugar to maintain his figure.

“I technically don’t avoid eating anything. The only thing I avoid eating…once in a while is okay, but sugar. Sugar, not because of calories. Sugar is not good for health. It is something you should try to have as little of as possible. Honey is still okay, but not sugar,” he shared with the host.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, says too much sugar in the body can lead to harmful effects such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions. “When you give up sugar, you are bound to experience intense cravings early on because the body is adjusting to the lack of it,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Instead of cutting out sweetness completely, she suggests focusing on better choices.

What helps?

Simple, natural swaps can help you stay in shape, like consuming more fruit or homemade options.

Chandalia says that a practical way to reduce these sugar cravings is by replacing the food with a portion of fruit and/or a homemade skim milk and no added sugar-based dessert.

“A small piece of dark chocolate can also help satisfy the craving without overdoing it. Then one does not feel deprived as one has catered to the sweet taste and gradually these options become a part and parcel of the daily nutritional intake,” she explains.

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For those with sedentary lifestyles, Chandalia believes smart snacking is key.

ALSO READ | Are blood sugar spikes after meals harmful?

“Low-sugar, complex carbohydrate munching snack alternatives can be included by people who have sedentary lifestyles,” she says, recommending options like roasted chana, makhana, whole-wheat khakra, fruits, sprouts, or a small portion of nuts to keep you full without triggering sugar spikes.

At the same time, she warned against packaged options. “Sugar-free ready-made packaged options are not the correct ones, as they contain other ingredients that technically are not healthy and misguide one,” she reiterates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.