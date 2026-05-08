‘Damn, my testing strips are over’: Aishwarya Sakhuja on the hidden exhaustion of work with diabetes

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Creating awareness about issues that people with diabetes face at work, actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is a type 1 diabetic, recently listed some of them:
*Was my dose enough to cover my morning meal?
*I hope I am not going to go low.
*Do I need to calibrate?
*Damn, my testing strips are over
*This scene requires me to run. Will I have to adjust my insulin dose?
*Did I carry my long-acting insulin?
*I hope I don’t have diabetic breath
*Should I eat something before going on set? Don’t know when we will break for lunch.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
In the caption to the post on Instagram, Sakhuja wrote, “Diabetes is exhausting in ways people don’t always see. The calculations. The crashes. The fear of lows. The pretending you’re okay when your body feels anything but. It’s not just ‘avoiding sugar.’ It’s managing a full-time job inside your own body.”
Taking a cue from her admission, let’s understand how diabetics can manage their health at work.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that diabetes only involves food restrictions. “In reality, it requires constant mental focus. Many people with diabetes are always thinking about medication schedules, blood sugar changes, meals, hydration, sleep, stress, and their physical activity throughout the day. This can be emotionally exhausting, especially during long work hours,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
In the workplace, diabetes can be particularly tough because symptoms are not always obvious. “Someone may appear completely fine while quietly managing fatigue, dizziness, brain fog, anxiety over low sugar episodes, or sudden energy drops. There is also pressure to ‘push through’ meetings, deadlines, or travel even when the body indicates otherwise,” explained Dr Ghody.
Another issue is the lack of awareness about hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. “It can occur suddenly and may lead to sweating, trembling, confusion, heart palpitations, irritability, or even fainting. Many employees are reluctant to talk about it because they worry about being viewed as weak or unfit. Some avoid taking insulin injections or checking glucose levels in public due to stigma or uncomfortable questions from coworkers,” he described.
View this post on Instagram
Stress at work also directly affects blood sugar management. “Irregular meals, poor sleep, sitting for long periods, and high-pressure situations can complicate diabetes control. Among younger professionals, burnout and uncontrolled blood sugars are increasingly linked.”
What truly helps is a supportive and informed workplace culture. “Simple actions, such as allowing flexible meal times, short breaks, access to healthy food options, or understanding of medical appointments, can make a significant difference. Managing diabetes works best when individuals do not feel compelled to hide their condition,” said Dr Ghody.
The conversation around diabetes needs to go beyond ‘don’t eat sweets’. “It is a lifelong balancing act, physical, emotional, and mental. When workplaces recognise this, employees are more likely to manage their health effectively and stay productive without sacrificing their well-being.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.