‘Damn, my testing strips are over’: Aishwarya Sakhuja on the hidden exhaustion of work with diabetes

Creating awareness about issues that people with diabetes face at work, actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is a type 1 diabetic, recently listed some of them:

*Was my dose enough to cover my morning meal?

*I hope I am not going to go low.

*Do I need to calibrate?

*Damn, my testing strips are over

*This scene requires me to run. Will I have to adjust my insulin dose?

*Did I carry my long-acting insulin?

*I hope I don’t have diabetic breath

*Should I eat something before going on set? Don’t know when we will break for lunch.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.