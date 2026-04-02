Aishwarya Sakhuja shares the nighttime challenges diabetics face: ‘When glucose levels won’t cooperate…’

Aishwarya Sakhuja on challenges diabetics may deal with at night (Photo: Aishwarya Sakhuja/Instagram)

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, 41, a type 1 diabetic, recently shared a glimpse of the challenges that people with diabetes often face, especially at night. “When glucose levels won’t cooperate, neither does sleep. Continuous monitoring means continuous interruptions. This is what living with diabetes really looks like at night,” the Saas Bina Sasural actor expressed in a post on Instagram.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She also listed practices that help.

Balance your meals (don’t eat carbs alone)

Carbs spike sugar fast, but pairing them slows things down.

*Add protein (eggs, paneer, chicken, dal)

*Include healthy fats (nuts, seeds, ghee, avocado)

*Don’t skip fibre (vegetables, salads)