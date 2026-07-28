Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets candid about motherhood fatigue: ‘I have dozed off but…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once played a rapid-fire round where she candidly admitted, “dozing off due to sheer fatigue post-motherhood. ” Back in 2016, in an interview with Karan Singh Chhabra on AVS TV, responding to the question — “Never have I ever slept in between a film?” — she said, “Somewhere in between. At times, after motherhood, I have dozed off but never slept because of the film. But because of the sheer fatigue of probably sleepless nights with looking after an infant, possibly. Just doze. But not knocked off and gone to sleep.”

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