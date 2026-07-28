Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets candid about motherhood fatigue: ‘I have dozed off but…’

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once played a rapid-fire round where she candidly admitted, “dozing off due to sheer fatigue post-motherhood. ” Back in 2016, in an interview with Karan Singh Chhabra on AVS TV, responding to the question — “Never have I ever slept in between a film?” — she said, “Somewhere in between. At times, after motherhood, I have dozed off but never slept because of the film. But because of the sheer fatigue of probably sleepless nights with looking after an infant, possibly. Just doze. But not knocked off and gone to sleep.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
As the video has resurfaced, we decided to ask an expert about sheer fatigue post-motherhood and the sleep struggles they face.
Dr Nikhil Jadhav, consultant neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained that when the brain doesn’t get enough sleep over a long period, it starts to seek rest in ways often beyond conscious control. “This can lead to moments where a person falls asleep briefly without intending to, especially during quiet or repetitive tasks. New parents are particularly at risk because their sleep is usually broken rather than continuously restful,” described Dr Jadhav.
Sleep is not just a time of rest; it is an essential biological process that helps the brain recover, process information, regulate emotions, and maintain focus. “When sleep is lacking, the brain networks responsible for alertness and concentration become less effective. This can result in slower reaction times, forgetfulness, poor choices, and overwhelming sleepiness during the day,” said Dr Jadhav.
The brain can go through what neurologists call “microsleeps” or short episodes lasting a few seconds where parts of the brain switch into a sleep-like state. “These moments often happen without the person knowing and are more common in those who have built up a lot of sleep debt. While they may seem harmless, they can be dangerous during activities like driving or using machinery,” said Dr Jadhav.
Sleep deprivation impacts the areas of the brain that control attention, memory, learning, and emotional regulation. “Because of this, people may find it hard to concentrate, misplace things more often, forget conversations, or feel unusually irritable. What many call brain fog is often the brain’s way of responding to not having enough recovery time,” said Dr Jadhav.
Feeling tired occasionally is common, especially during challenging life phases. However, ongoing daytime drowsiness, frequent unplanned sleep episodes, trouble staying awake, memory issues, or difficulty functioning day-to-day should be taken seriously. These symptoms might indicate significant sleep deprivation or a sleep disorder that needs medical attention, said Dr Jadhav.