From ginger to olive oil: Foods that can safeguard against air pollution

The air quality in the capital has dipped to a new low after hundreds of effigies were burned in Delhi on Dussehra. Known to cause a hoard of problems ranging from respiratory diseases like chronic bronchitis and emphysema to heart diseases and even diabetes, it is important for us to take steps to protect ourselves.

Eating a well-balanced diet could be one way of tackling the problem as some foods have been proven to protect from pollutants. Here is a list of foods that can make you more susceptible to the detrimental effects of pollution.

Ginger

Rich in potent anti-inflammatory elements, ginger is a natural adaptogen which helps in keeping your adrenal system healthy and fine. It enhances your capability to tolerate and withstand different stressors, including air pollution.

Olive oil

Olive oil houses a compound called alpha-tocopherol which helps in improving lung function. The fatty acids contained in olive oil are also helpful for reducing inflammation. Incorporate it into your diet by using it in your salad or your cooking.

Tomatoes

Fresh tomatoes contain an element called lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps in fighting and protecting against respiratory illnesses.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseed has high levels of phytoestrogens and omega 3 fatty acids. It also has antioxidant properties that help to cope with the symptoms caused by asthma and other allergic reactions. You can take a spoonful of flaxseeds or incorporate it into your diet by adding it into your salads or smoothies.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a well-known antioxidant and is said to help protect the lungs from the toxic effects of pollutants. A very common ingredient found in Indian kitchens, you can add a dash of turmeric to your curries or whip up a cup of warm turmeric latte.

Ready to incorporate these anti-pollution foods into your diet?