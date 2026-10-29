Air pollution and asthma: 6 things you should keep ready this season

Pollution season can be particularly challenging for people living with asthma. Exposure to fine particulate matter, dust, smoke, and other airborne pollutants can irritate the airways, causing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and breathlessness. Being prepared in advance can help reduce exposure and manage symptoms.

What should people with asthma keep ready?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Director & Head – Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, suggests the following:

Keep prescribed inhalers readily accessible: Patients should carry their inhaler as advised by their treating physician and continue their regular controller medication without interruption. They should also check the expiry date and remaining doses. Never stop or change medication without medical advice.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.