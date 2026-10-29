Air pollution and asthma: 6 things you should keep ready this season

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Pollution season can be particularly challenging for people living with asthma. Exposure to fine particulate matter, dust, smoke, and other airborne pollutants can irritate the airways, causing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and breathlessness. Being prepared in advance can help reduce exposure and manage symptoms.
What should people with asthma keep ready?
Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Director & Head – Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, suggests the following:
Keep prescribed inhalers readily accessible: Patients should carry their inhaler as advised by their treating physician and continue their regular controller medication without interruption. They should also check the expiry date and remaining doses. Never stop or change medication without medical advice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Vaccination is another important part of asthma care, especially during the pollution season when respiratory infections can worsen symptoms. People with asthma should consult their treating physician about recommended vaccines, including the annual influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccination, depending on their age and health condition. This can help reduce the risk of certain respiratory infections and their complications, which may trigger asthma flare-ups.
A written asthma action plan is equally important: Prepared in consultation with a healthcare professional, it should explain regular medication, what to do when symptoms worsen, and when to seek urgent medical attention. Family members and caregivers should also know how to respond during an asthma episode.
People with asthma should check the local Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor activities: When pollution levels are high, they should minimise unnecessary outdoor exposure, avoid strenuous exercise near busy roads and construction sites, and exercise indoors where possible. A well-fitting N95 respirator can help reduce exposure to fine particulate matter outdoors, although it cannot eliminate all air pollutants.
Maintaining indoor air quality is also crucial: Keep windows closed when outdoor pollution is high, and avoid cigarette smoke, incense and mosquito coils indoors. If feasible, use a suitably sized air purifier with a HEPA filter and maintain it as recommended.
Patients should watch for persistent coughing, worsening wheezing, increased breathlessness or a greater need for their reliever inhaler: Severe breathing difficulty, trouble speaking in complete sentences or symptoms that do not improve with prescribed rescue medication require immediate medical attention.
Consistent medication, appropriate vaccination, reduced pollution exposure and a clear action plan can help people with asthma manage pollution season more safely.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.