Amid rising air pollution, AQI, here’s how you can take care of your eyes

In Delhi and the surrounding areas, air pollution levels are at the maximum, and if experts are to be believed, the air we breathe is full of toxic gases and dangerous particles. According to some studies on air pollution, the National Capital Region’s air quality “is as terrible as smoking 40 cigarettes a day”, said Dr Rishi Raj Borah, country director-India, Orbis. “The most frequent causes of the rise in air pollution include open burning of agricultural waste (called stubble burning), exhaust from moving cars, and hazardous chemicals released by industrial waste. Recent years have witnessed many health emergencies called by the Delhi government as the higher number of pollutants pose a greater risk to public health,” he added.

When air pollution levels are severe, a thick layer of air called ‘smog’ develops close to the ground. “It harms and triggers eye allergies. Air that is of poor quality (falling in Air Quality Index (AQI) from ‘unhealthy’ to ‘very unhealthy’ to ‘hazardous’ categories) contains harmful gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and coarse dust particles, which cause an increase in complaints of red, watery eyes, as well as other eye allergies,” he told indianexpress.com.

The following are the most typical eye problems brought on by smog or air pollution

*Watery eyes

*The feeling of burning or pain

*Aching eyes

*Redness

*Swelling

*A stinging feeling

*Dry eyes: characterised by a gritty sensation, dryness, and an object in the eye

*Itching, redness, discharge, swollen eyelids, blurred vision, and a higher risk of infection are symptoms of ocular allergies.

The risk of infections can be reduced by

*Staying inside on days there is a public health alert due to pollution, especially in the early morning hours when pollution levels are at their highest.

*Washing your hands frequently, and avoiding touching your eyes.

*Keeping yourself hydrated

*Eating a balanced diet that is high in Omega 3 fatty acids, which are particularly beneficial for the eyes. Include enough green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, almonds, walnuts, berries, and fish in your diet.

*When outside, wear sunglasses.

*Avoid rubbing your eyes.

*Use eye drops to lubricate your eyes. However, before taking any eye drops, it’s crucial to get your eyes checked.

*Limit your usage of screen-based devices, such as computers and mobile phones.

