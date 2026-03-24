Loss of pay for ‘obese’ staff: Inside Air India’s new health and fitness mandate

Air India is all set to roll out a new health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew starting May 1, 2026. According to a PTI report, the Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy states that the assessment will focus on an individual’s Body Mass Index (BMI), and “those found underweight, overweight or obese could face de-rostering and loss of pay”.

A reading of 18-24.9 will be defined as ‘normal’ and accepted as ‘desired range’ by the airline. A BMI reading below 18 will be considered ‘underweight’, though it may be acceptable subject to completion of a medical evaluation and functional assessment. And reading in the 25-29.9 range will be defined as ‘overweight’. It will be considered acceptable, provided the cabin crew member clears the functional assessment. According to the policy, a reading of 30 or above will be considered ‘obese’ and not an acceptable range.

In case a cabin crew member fails to pass the assessment, he or she will be placed on loss of pay until the clearance is obtained, the policy said, adding that for those found ‘obese’, the immediate action will include derostering and loss of pay. Such people will have to achieve the acceptable BMI within a certain number of days.

Bawa claims that the new policy’s effectiveness in improving safety and operational efficiency is debatable. (Freepik) Bawa claims that the new policy’s effectiveness in improving safety and operational efficiency is debatable. (Freepik)

However, Air India’s decision was not well-received by all.

Gurmukh Singh Bawa, freelance Senior Aviation Consultant and Advisor, believes that Air India’s decision to introduce a BMI-based compliance policy for cabin crew raises concerns about the impact on crew welfare and operational efficiency.

“BMI is an outdated metric that doesn’t account for muscle mass or body composition. Imposing penalties or grounding crew members based solely on BMI may lead to unfair treatment and increased stress,” he told indianexpress.com.

According to him, this policy might drive cabin crew to extreme measures to meet BMI standards, potentially compromising their health and safety. Instead, he suggested that Air India could focus on “promoting holistic wellness programs, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and providing support for crew members”.

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Bawa is of the opinion that the new policy’s effectiveness in improving safety and operational efficiency is debatable. He thinks a “more nuanced approach, considering individual health factors and crew feedback, would be more effective in achieving desired outcomes”.

Dr CM Nagesh, medical director and senior consultant cardiologist at Cardea Super Speciality Hospital, added that relying strictly on weight or Body Mass Index (BMI) is clinically flawed because these metrics cannot distinguish between muscle mass, bone density, and adipose tissue (fat).

In fact, he said that a person with high muscle mass might be classified as ‘overweight’ by BMI standards despite having optimal cardiovascular health. Conversely, someone with a ‘normal’ BMI might suffer from normal-weight obesity—often called “thin outside, fat inside” (TOFI).

“True longevity is dictated by tissue quality and metabolic efficiency, neither of which is captured by simply weighing a patient,” said Dr Nagesh.

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The PTI report also stated that Air India has told its cabin crew members that the initial launch of the ‘Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy’ aims to promote awareness of “maintaining a healthy lifestyle and familiarise them with the process of maintaining an appropriate weight category”.

“The current policy, in the interim, serves as a preparatory measure before the policy with enhanced fitness standards is implemented,” it read, adding that the new policy will be applicable to those flying as well as those under training.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.