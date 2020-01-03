AIIMS prof Suresh Chandra Sharma appointed chairman of NMC

Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India has been appointed as Secretary, National Medical Commission. Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India has been appointed as Secretary, National Medical Commission.

Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, Professor and Head, ENT Head-Neck Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi has been appointed chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India has been appointed as Secretary, National Medical Commission.

The NMC will replace the Medical Council of India as the apex regulatory authority of medical education in the country. Four boards — dealing with undergraduate, postgraduate medical education, medical assessment and rating board and the ethics and medical registration board — will regulate the sector. The structure is as per the recommendations of the Group of Experts headed by Professor Ranjit Roy Chaudhury set up by the Union health ministry to study the norms for establishment of medical colleges.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App