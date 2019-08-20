From controlling diabetes to aiding digestion: Know the health benefits of methi seeds

Methi is known to be a common condiment and ingredient among spices in Indian cuisine. Besides adding flavour to food, these bitter seeds have a host of health benefits, from controlling diabetes to preventing cancer, alleviating digestive problems and treating acid reflux.

But how much of that is true? A 2015 study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control Type-2 diabetes. It mentioned that ‘methi dana (seeds)’ water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes.

The go-to home remedy says that one can soak fenugreek overnight and drink the water in the morning, and use the seeds in various dishes. Or, one can soak the methi seeds in hot water for at least three to four hours before you can use them in your food, to get the maximum benefit out of the herb.

The seeds are known to contain fibre that can help to slow down digestion, reduce the rate at which your body absorbs sugar, and also increase the amount of insulin that your body releases.

For those suffering from Type-2 diabetes, it is considered to improve the body’s insulin secretion as well as insulin sensitivity due to the presence of an amino acid called 4-hydroxyisleucine that is known to have anti-diabetic properties.

What’s the best way to consume it?

Add one tsp of fenugreek seeds in a glass of hot water and let it steep for about 10 minutes. Strain and add lemon and a pinch of honey for flavour and enjoy your cup of hot tea.

You can also add one tsp of dried fenugreek leaves to rotis, curries, salads, parathas, dosas, idlis and stir-fry dishes.