‘Age does not make a glucose of 160 mg/dL normal’: Doctor explains what the number means in your 20s

Is blood sugar reading of 160 in your 20s worrisome?

You’re in your 20s, you feel perfectly fine, and then your blood sugar report says 160 mg/dL. But what does it mean? Is the number alarmingly high? Are you diabetic? Should you worry?

Turns out, the answer depends on many factors, including whether you had eaten, how long you had been fasting and whether the reading was repeated.

“Age does not make a glucose of 160 normal. What matters is when it was measured,” Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, tells indianexpress.com, explaining in detail.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.