Should you take a nap after lunch? Here’s what this nutritionist suggests

Is afternoon nap healthy? (Source: Pexels) Is afternoon nap healthy? (Source: Pexels)

Many of us tend to feel sleepy after having lunch but we can’t really doze off, especially if we are sitting at office, right? Turns out, taking a short nap post lunch is not a bad thing after all, or so says celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

People mistakenly associate post-lunch siesta with “lethargy, obesity and fear that it might lead to no sleep in the night”, Diwekar pointed out in an Instagram post. “Every religion, culture and even the wisdom of yoga endorses a short afternoon nap,” she clarified.

In her social media post, the nutritionist further wrote, “If the Bhagvad Gita says that one who doesn’t eat or sleep in moderation cannot achieve yoga, then the Islamic culture says that only devils don’t nap. Ronaldo, amongst the greatest athletes of our times, attributes his performances to the afternoon nap.”

According to Diwekar, napping improves heart health and is known to be good for those who suffer from hypertension. It improves hormonal balance and helps in managing diabetes, PCOD and thyroid. It also boosts digestion, cures insomnia, improves recovery from workout or illnesses and induces fat loss.

As encouraging as that sounds, one needs to follow the correct way to take an afternoon nap — called Vamakukshi — to get the benefits. Here’s what Diwekar suggested:

When: Right after lunch

How: Lie down in the foetal position on your left side (Vamakukshi)

Length: 10-30 mins nap (about 90 mins for the very young, the very old, the very sick)

Ideal time: Between 1-3 pm

Lying on your foetal position is not possible if you are at work. In this case, you can put your head down on the desk and rest for a while. “Alternatively, you can doze off on an easy chair and if you cannot do that either, just go to a window and look far away, stare in space and allow your mind to unwind,” Diwekar wrote.

What you should not do

The nutritionist also listed things that you should avoid doing in order to have a good afternoon nap. These are:

1. Nap between 4-7 pm

2. Having tea, coffee, cigarettes or chocolate post lunch

3. Browse through your phone

4. Sleep beyond 30 mins

5. Sleeping with TV on

