Do you have to use the washroom too often? (Photo: Freepik)

Frequent urination after drinking water is normal, especially if you’ve been dehydrated or if you drink a lot quickly. However, if this happens regularly, even after small amounts of water, it needs to be checked, experts urge. Responding to a Quora query: “After drinking water, my body needs to pee every 10 to 15 minutes. Is there any problem with my body?”, Dr Aakil Khan, consultant urologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, told indianexpress.com that a frequent urge may mean that the bladder or urinary system is reacting unusually and should be checked.

Causes

One common cause is an overactive bladder. “This is when the bladder muscles contract too often, creating urgency even when it’s not full. Other reasons include urinary tract infections, irritation from caffeine or alcohol, poorly controlled blood sugar, bladder sensitivity due to anxiety, or drinking too much fluid in a short time,” said Dr Khan.