‘After drinking water my body needs to pee every 10 to 15 minutes. Is there any problem with my body?’

Start by monitoring how much and how quickly you drink fluids

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 07:00 PM IST
urinaryDo you have to use the washroom too often? (Photo: Freepik)
Frequent urination after drinking water is normal, especially if you’ve been dehydrated or if you drink a lot quickly. However, if this happens regularly, even after small amounts of water, it needs to be checked, experts urge. Responding to a Quora query: “After drinking water, my body needs to pee every 10 to 15 minutes. Is there any problem with my body?”, Dr Aakil Khan, consultant urologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, told indianexpress.com that a frequent urge may mean that the bladder or urinary system is reacting unusually and should be checked.

Causes

One common cause is an overactive bladder. “This is when the bladder muscles contract too often, creating urgency even when it’s not full. Other reasons include urinary tract infections, irritation from caffeine or alcohol, poorly controlled blood sugar, bladder sensitivity due to anxiety, or drinking too much fluid in a short time,” said Dr Khan.

According to the expert, drinking large amounts of water quickly can overwhelm the bladder and lead to frequent urination. “The kidneys work hard to keep balance, filtering out excess water quickly. Spacing out fluid intake throughout the day usually helps reduce this problem,” he added.

When should this symptom be considered a red flag?

Dr Khan advised that one should see a doctor if frequent urination comes with burning, pain, blood in the urine, discomfort in the lower abdomen, fever, sudden urgency, or waking up multiple times at night to urinate. “These could indicate infections, bladder inflammation, prostate issues in men, or metabolic conditions like diabetes,” said Dr Khan.

kidneys Your kidneys may be working overtime (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Does age or stress play a role?

Dr Khan also noted that as people age, bladder capacity and control may change.

Quora query water Are you overhydrated? (Photo: Quora)

“Stress and anxiety can also increase bladder sensitivity, making the urge feel stronger and more frequent even without producing more urine.”

What helps?

Start by monitoring how much and how quickly you drink fluids. “Cut back on bladder irritants like tea, coffee, and fizzy drinks. Practice timed voiding by urinating at regular intervals, and avoid bathroom trips ‘just in case’. Pelvic floor exercises can also help improve bladder control,” said Dr Khan.

Also Read | Surgeon says ‘more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery’: ‘Doctor, bas gas hai…kuch strong de do’

Frequent urination after drinking water isn’t always a problem, but persistent or disruptive symptoms shouldn’t be ignored, he urged. “The bladder is a sensitive organ, and changes in its behaviour often reflect underlying lifestyle or health issues. Early evaluation can prevent discomfort and catch problems before they worsen,” said Dr Khan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

