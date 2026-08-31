After 40, try these 3 morning habits for better health

Nutritionist Shweta Shah recently highlighted three simple morning habits for people in their 40s—having soaked black raisins and fennel seeds, starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast, and combining breathing exercises with a 15–20-minute walk. While these may sound like easy additions to a morning routine, experts say they should not be treated as rigid rules or quick fixes.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief of Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains what is actually worth prioritising.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.