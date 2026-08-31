After 40, try these 3 morning habits for better health

From soaked raisins to protein and morning walks, here’s what you should know before turning these wellness tips into a daily routine.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 31, 2026 11:00 PM IST
morning habitsMorning habits after 40 (Photo: Magnific)
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Nutritionist Shweta Shah recently highlighted three simple morning habits for people in their 40s—having soaked black raisins and fennel seeds, starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast, and combining breathing exercises with a 15–20-minute walk. While these may sound like easy additions to a morning routine, experts say they should not be treated as rigid rules or quick fixes.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief of Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains what is actually worth prioritising.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Is a protein-rich breakfast important after 40?

Shah recommends adding protein to the first meal of the day, particularly as muscle mass naturally declines with age. According to Dt Sheikh, 20–30 g of protein at breakfast is a reasonable target for most adults, depending on their body size, activity levels and overall diet.

“It is helpful in keeping muscle mass and contributes to a feeling of fullness, as well as making it easier to achieve the daily protein requirement,” she says. “The importance of this increases with age since muscle mass tends to decrease naturally.”

As for soaked black raisins and fennel seeds, Dt Sheikh says they can be part of a balanced diet, but little evidence shows this combination has specific benefits after 40.

“The more important things are to ensure adequate nutrition, to move about regularly and to get good sleep,” she says.

Is a 15–20-minute morning walk enough?

“A walk of 15 to 20 minutes is an excellent starting point since it gets the body moving, increases daily activity and may help with blood sugar control,” says Dt Sheikh.

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She adds that walking briefly after meals may also help reduce the rise in blood glucose following eating.

However, the long-term goal should be broader than a 15-minute morning walk. “Adults should instead progressively move towards doing at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week together with some muscle-strengthening exercises,” she says.

ALSO READ | Do women need to eat within an hour of waking?

Can breathing exercises reduce stress?

“Slow and controlled breathing helps to calm the nervous system and may lessen the feeling of stress and anxiety,” says Dt Sheikh.

She suggests that 5–10 minutes of comfortable, slow breathing can be enough for a morning routine. “For the majority of people, merely breathing slowly through the nose with a relaxed and longer exhalation is sufficient,” she says.

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The takeaway? Rather than chasing a perfect morning routine, focus on adequate protein, regular movement, good sleep and simple stress-management practices that you can follow consistently.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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