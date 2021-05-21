scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
Aerosol can travel 10 metres: Take these precautions to prevent COVID transmission

Doctors stress on keeping rooms well ventilated to avoid transmission of the virus

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 6:20:35 pm
covid 19The government has warned that smaller aerosol particles can travel up to 10 metres. (representational, file)

The government recently issued a new advisory saying that smaller aerosol particles — one of the key modes of transmission of coronavirus can travel in the air for 10 metres.

As part of the guidelines, proper ventilation of rooms has been advised apart from social distancing, wearing of masks, and disinfection of frequently used surfaces like door handles, switches, tables and chairs.

Following are the precautions you should take to prevent getting infected, as advised by doctors:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Make ventilation a priority, Dr Vikas Maurya, director, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, tells indianexpress.com, so that the viral load in the air does not remain concentrated in one area.

Adds Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, “The risk of transmission is always higher in small, ill-ventilated spaces, as smaller aerosols are suspended in the air. Hence people should give absolute attention to space ventilation and keep their surroundings ventilated.”

*Avoid ill-ventilated spaces as far as possible, adds Dr Chatterjee.

*Additionally, wear a mask, which “will be your defense against the infection spreading through droplets in the air,” Dr Maurya advises.

*Spray the air with a disinfectant twice a day to disperse any viral droplets, he adds.

*Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour which is absolutely necessary for reducing the chances of an easy transmission.

