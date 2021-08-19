Expert shares Ayurvedic habits for a healthier life

Leading a fit and healthy lifestyle is not just about bringing drastic changes in your life and adopting new habits, it is also about paying attention to your daily, everyday routine. As per Ayurveda, one can lead a healthier life by following certain daily habits.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, “It (Ayurveda) is a way of life, a daily effort in our habits. With the guidance of this ancient wisdom, we can make choices in our diet and lifestyle that will lead to health, longevity–and reaching our fullest potential in life!”

“Ayurveda encourages finding the balance between your body, mind, and spirit because all three of these spheres are connected,” she added.

She took to Instagram to share few important Ayurvedic habits that one can adopt for a healthier life. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Waking up

Wake up early, at least one hour before sunrise.

Nasal drops (Nasya)

Put two drops of sesame oil/mustard oil/ghee. It prevents premature greying of hair, baldness and ensures good sleep.

Exercise (Vyayama)

Exercising early in the morning can remove stagnation in the body and help recharge and rejuvenate.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic practitioner shares effective tips for prediabetics

Dental care

Using a fresh stick of neem (Azadirachta indica), khadir (Acacia catechu) etc can clean teeth and make foul smell vanish.

Bath (Snana)

Take a bath half to one hour after exercise.

Spice it up

Spices help in digestion, protecting the heart and fighting inflammation. Start with cumin, coriander, ginger and turmeric.

Eat a light dinner

Ayurveda recommends eating a light dinner before 8 pm. It enables the metabolic elements to also have some rest at night.

Sleep (Nidra)

Keep the environment clean and pleasant. Avoid sleeping in the day. Proper sleep provides health and longevity.