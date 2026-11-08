Adnan Sami has never shied away from talking about his weight. Looking back at a time when he weighed 230 kilos, the singer recently recalled just how enormous his appetite used to be, joking that practically everything was his weakness — from sweets to fast food. Appearing on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Sami also shared some rather staggering details about what a typical fast food meal looked like for him back then.

When asked to describe his eating habits, particularly his McDonald’s order, Sami revealed that he would happily have “three to four Big Macs” in one sitting — because big mac se neeche to hum sochte hi nahi the (I won’t even think of a burger smaller than Big Macs) — accompanied by fries and a chocolate shake.

When asked what his weakness was at the time, Sami had a rather straightforward answer: “Everything was (my) weakness.”

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Agreeing with the host’s suggestion that this was precisely what made it his ‘prime’, he added, “Exactly! Everything. I mean, whether it was sweets or whether it was anything….”

He also recalled how he would respond when people asked him about the secret to his health. “Kisine pucha aapki sehat ka raaz kya hai? Maine kaha mai bahut zyada khata hu mujhe bahut maza ata hai. Agle bande ko kuch samajh nahi ata; uske bad wo kya bole,” he said, laughing. (If somebody would ask what’s the secret to your health, I would say I eat a lot; I love eating. The other person would be confused about how they should react)

‘Big Mac se neeche toh hum sochte hi nahi the’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTRIGGERED with AminJaz (@untriggeredpodcast)

Asked to paint a picture of his typical order, Sami revealed that a single burger was never really enough.

“First of all, Big Mac se neeche toh hum sochte hi nahi the. Toh wo Big Mac agar tha, I would have about three to four of them aaram se… with fries and all of that, and, you know, chocolate shake,” he recalled.

Explaining his choice of beverage, he jokingly added, “Because you need to wash it down with something. You need to wash it down with that lava,” making a playful hosing down gesture.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

His appetite wasn’t restricted to Big Macs either. Recalling his visits to Europe, Sami said he would often order multiple Whoppers, including the larger variants.

“In Europe, in many places you have like a Double Whopper. You also have a Triple Whopper. You know, I used to have two of those and sometimes even three of those. And the fourth one is to go, you know what I mean?” he said.

What happens when you eat 3-4 Big Macs with fries and a chocolate shake?

While Sami narrated these memories humorously, what does a meal of this size actually mean for the body?

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According to Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, three to four Big Macs alone can provide approximately 1,700–2,250 calories, even before adding fries and a chocolate shake.

“Three to four Big Macs can provide approximately 1,700–2,250 calories, even before adding fries and a chocolate shake. This is an extremely high-calorie meal, loaded with fat and sodium. The chocolate shake adds considerable sugar to an already calorie-dense combination,” she tells indianexpress.com.

While burgers do provide protein, that does not necessarily make the meal nutritionally balanced. “Such a meal lacks fibre and nutritional balance. It is certainly not something that should become an everyday food choice,” Sharma adds.

Eating such large portions can also leave people feeling uncomfortable. “Even people who have a healthy body weight can experience bloating, acidity, nausea and sluggishness after consuming such large portions. The high fat content can slow down digestion, while excess salt may cause temporary water retention,” she explains.

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What about eating three Triple Whoppers?

Adnam Sami had a massive weight loss transformation (Images: Express Archive) Adnam Sami had a massive weight loss transformation (Images: Express Archive)

Sami’s recollection of eating multiple Triple Whoppers offers another example of just how calorie-dense oversized fast-food meals can get.

Sharma estimates that three Triple Whoppers could provide approximately 3,600 calories and 240 grams of fat, even before additional sides.

“Although these burgers provide protein, their overall nutritional value is poor because of their extremely high fat and calorie content. They also contain excessive sodium. This is far beyond what would constitute a balanced single meal,” she says.

The bigger concern, however, is when such eating habits become routine. “Regularly eating oversized fast-food meals can contribute to weight gain, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and insulin resistance. Over time, this can increase the risk of heart disease. Excess sodium can further raise blood pressure.”

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Is occasionally eating a large fast-food meal harmful?

Not necessarily. One exceptionally large meal does not automatically cause obesity or long-term health problems. The concern is when such eating habits become routine, particularly when oversized fast-food meals repeatedly replace balanced, nutritious food.

“People should pay attention to portion sizes rather than ordering multiple burgers simply because they are hungry. Choose one burger, preferably with vegetables, skip oversized sides and replace sugary drinks with water,” Sharma recommends.

She also advises checking nutritional information before ordering, particularly calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar.

Thus an occasional indulgence copying Adnan Sami’s ‘prime’ order is unlikely to define someone’s health. Frequency, portion sizes, and overall dietary patterns matter. So making it a habit is not such a wise idea.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.