Aditi Rao Hydari swears by this ancient ayurvedic hack for good oral hygiene

It is not just us, celebrities also tend to swear by certain Ayurvedic hacks that help them maintain good health. In a similar vein, the ever-smiling Aditi Rao Hydari recently revealed that she does oil pulling every day to maintain her oral health. Take a look at what the Hey Sinamika actor had to say.

“It looks very ridiculous, but take a spoonful of a good quality cold-pressed oil like sesame or coconut oil. I use sesame oil. And then you swirl it around in the mouth. It takes some time to get used to because it is quite tiring. Once a dentist told me that my teeth are so great. And I was like I do oil pulling. He said that it is really good,” Hydari said in a conversation with Tweak India.

What is oil pulling?

Dr Ashutosh Nanal, an Ayurvedic practitioner, said that oil is a media that dissolves many settled particles, micro deposits, and contents in the oral cavity. “A media like oil helps these particles loosen and mixes them with the oil you are holding in the mouth (which you eventually flush out). Oil also heals the microstructures and tissues in the oral cavity,” said Dr Nanal.

According to the expert, with every day use, oils indirectly help maintain a cleaner and healthier oral cavity.

Just as the skin excretes body waste and toxins, the tongue also eliminates toxins and harmful microbes from the body, according to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar. “But when oil is swished around in your mouth, the lipids in the oil naturally extract these potentially harmful substances from your teeth, gums and salivary glands,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Oil pulling, also called gandusha in Ayurveda, not only helps bring a glow to the face, it improves lines and wrinkles, tones the skin and assists with any kind of mouth, voice or teeth disorders while cleansing the ear, nose and throat pathways.

“This treatment is reported to manage (and even heal) numerous health conditions ranging from sinusitis, migraine, asthma, and diabetes along with comprehensive oral and dental health care,” Dr Bhavsar told indianexpress.com.

