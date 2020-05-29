Adele followed this diet to lose weight; here’s how it works

Adele followed a strict eating plan to lose weight. (Source: adele/Instagram) Adele followed a strict eating plan to lose weight. (Source: adele/Instagram)

International singing sensation Adele made headlines when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram to show her remarkable transformation after losing weight.

The Hello singer posted the picture to thank her fans for their birthday wishes as she turned 32.

According to reports, the singer is known to have lost about seven stone (44 kg). Her one-time Pilates instructor Camila Goodis recently revealed that 50 per cent of her remarkable transformation was due to the diet she followed — sirtfood diet.

What is sirtfood diet?

Sirtfood diet became popular after a book on the same was released by pharmacist Aidan Goggins and nutritionist Glen Matten, in 2016. It involves eating foods high in protein called sirtuin, which can induce weight loss. These foods include strawberries, blueberries, red wine, dark chocolate, green tea, onions, kale, walnuts, turmeric, buckwheat and citrus fruits, among others.

Sirtuins are believed to protect cells from dying when they are under stress. They are known to regulate inflammation, metabolism and thereby promoting weight loss, and ageing, according to bbcgoodfood.com.

How to follow sirtfood diet

This diet is divided into two phases. In the initial phase that lasts one week, one is required to restrict calories to 1000kcal for three days by consuming three sirtfood green juices, like kale, green tea and lemon, celery or parsley, and one meal rich in sirtfoods, each day. From day 4 to 7, the energy intake is to be increased to 1500 kcal. For this, one can have two sirtfood green juices and two sirtfood-rich meals a day.

The second phase, called the maintenance phase, lasts 14 days. And it is in this phase that weight loss is likely to occur.

The authors of the above mentioned book claim the diet is sustainable. Experts have also cited that many of the sirtfoods are commonly eaten in areas where people tend to live the longest or what are known as “blue zones”, according to Business Insider. These places include Greece, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and California.

