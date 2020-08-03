Fans cannot recognise Adele in new photo; here’s why

Adele’s transformation has been a topic of conversation for a while now. (Photo: Adele/Instagram) Adele’s transformation has been a topic of conversation for a while now. (Photo: Adele/Instagram)

Adele’s phenomenal weight loss journey has been for all to see. The singer once again shocked her fans by sharing a more recent picture of herself. She took to Instagram and shared a photo where she can be seen watching Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’; and one look at the Hello singer confirms her incredible weight loss. Sharing it, she wrote, “thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”

Take a look at her post below:

The reaction to this, as expected, met with a lot of surprise and awe on social media.

illuminati replaced Adele and aren’t even trying to hide it smdh pic.twitter.com/MjDTrMmeay — The Take Shop (@thetakeshop) August 2, 2020

Adele is way hotter slimmier am I wrong pic.twitter.com/ZCUAiJjlda — lilly (@90lbsoneday) August 2, 2020

ALSO READ | Adele referred to this diet to lose weight; here are the foods it recommends

The singer first made a splash when she had shared a picture of herself on her birthday and showed the world all the weight she had lost. According to reports, 50 per cent of transformation was due to the diet she reportedly followed, known as sirtfood diet. This was revealed by her one-time Pilates instructor Camila Goodis.

What do you think of the transformation?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd