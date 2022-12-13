Adele opens up about going back to therapy: ‘I stopped holding myself accountable’

Mental health is finally starting to get the attention it deserves, especially after the pandemic. Joining several celebrities who have opened up about the same in the recent past, Adele got candid about her therapy experiences as she began her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency. The singer revealed that she has finally started therapy again after letting it go for several years. Further, Adele said that she needed “five therapy sessions a day” after divorcing her ex Simon Konecki in 2019.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day,” Adele said, adding that she “stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“I needed to just hold myself accountable for it,” she added, on getting back to attending regular therapy sessions. “But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

Adele also revealed what “terrifies” her about performing live. “I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. That’s why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of regular therapy sessions, Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist from Kolkata, said that it is not only beneficial for those who are experiencing troubling times but is also an essential tool for the upkeep of mental health maintenance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“As individuals, every single one of us is a unique and ever-evolving product of the blend of our genes, our environment, our experiences, and our relationship dynamics with others. Therefore, each of us as members of society goes through at least two layers of conditioning – one dictated by society at large and the other by our personal experiences. Both can cause distress in that they can hinder our healthy adaptive responses to the demands of life,” she explained.

The mental health expert added that unlearning what doesn’t serve us and relearning better coping mechanisms are strategies that ensure the maintenance of mental health. “Going regularly to therapy creates a dynamic wherein it allows us to create a non-judgmental bond with another individual who is equipped to aid us in gaining clarity from and insight through our experiences and thought processes, allowing us to become more grounded and better versions of ourselves,” Dey said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!