Salted water trend: Who should try it and who should stay far away

Salt water is considered good for the body, but is it advisable to add salt to each glass of water every day? This is what experts told us: “Your regular meals already provide enough sodium for the body’s needs. Extra salt in every glass of water can easily push your intake far beyond the recommended limit and raise the risk of high blood pressure, water retention, and long-term cardiovascular issues,” said Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane.

This trend has grown with the popularity of “electrolyte hacks” on social media, according to Dr Saraf. “Salted water can help in specific situations, like after heavy sweating, long workouts, vomiting, diarrhoea, or heat exposure, when the body loses sodium. But turning this into an everyday ritual is unnecessary and may even be harmful,” said Dr Saraf.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Who should never try this trend?

People with hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, swelling or fluid retention, and thyroid conditions. “People with kidney disease should avoid adding extra salt to water completely, unless advised by a doctor. Their bodies are more sensitive to sodium load,” said Dr Saraf.

Are there any cases where adding salt to water is appropriate?

Yes, but very limited. “For endurance sports, or dehydration due to disease, or even when exposed to heat for long periods, rehydration with electrolytes (inclusive of sodium) is necessary. In such cases, too, ORS or medically prepared electrolyte drinks are safer and better options than the random addition of table salt to water,” said Dr Saraf.

This method is generally useful during summers or humid weather when fluid loss is high, or for individuals who do not drink enough water or are involved in intense physical activity, said Dt. Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. “It is important to remember that the quantity should be very small, a pinch, not a spoon, and should be balanced with regular clean water intake throughout the day. People with kidney disease, hypertension, heart issues, or the elderly should avoid this practice unless advised by a doctor,” said Sharma.

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Is your blood pressure high? (Photo: Freepik) Is your blood pressure high? (Photo: Freepik)

What should people keep in mind before attempting this?

*Check your health status: If you have BP or kidney concerns, avoid added sodium.

*Don’t think that more salt automatically means better hydration. The body mainly needs water, and too much sodium could leave you feeling thirstier.

*Rely on natural hydration. Plain water, coconut water, buttermilk, watermelon, and ORS (if necessary) are healthier options.

Watch out for trends on social media. What works for one person may not be medically suitable for you, said Dr Saraf.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.