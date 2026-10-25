Adah Sharma tries black sesame ‘milk’ for glowing skin: ‘Rich in calcium, iron, and antioxidants, vitamin E , zinc’

Actor Adah Sharma has caught attention on social media with her unusual ‘black milk’ recipe, a plant-based drink made using black sesame seeds, cashews, dates, and water. The actress shared the recipe after learning that the drink could help achieve glowing skin.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, Adah wrote, “Black milk – rich in calcium, iron, antioxidants, vitamin E, and zinc. Black til ke bahut benefits hain. Strain karne ke baad jo bacha hua maal rahega usse face pe lagao 7 mins 56 seconds ke liye and wash and skin becomes soooooo soft. (Black milk is rich in calcium, iron, antioxidants, vitamin E and zinc. Black sesame seeds have many benefits. After straining, apply the leftover residue to your face for 7 minutes and 56 seconds, then wash it off. Your skin will become soooooo soft.)”

But does this dark-coloured beverage really offer health benefits, and is it worth adding to your daily diet?

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

What makes black milk nutritious?

Dietitian Garima Goyal says, “Black sesame seeds are the primary ingredient in this drink, which provide healthy fats, minerals and antioxidants. They contain calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc, which support several important bodily functions, including bone health and normal immune function. Cashews add healthy fats, copper and magnesium, while dates provide natural sugars and small amounts of fibre and minerals.”

Combining these ingredients can be a useful way to add nutrient-rich foods to your diet. However, the nutritional value of the final drink depends on how much of each ingredient you use and whether you strain the mixture. Straining may remove some of the fibre and other nutrients retained in the pulp.

Can black milk make your skin glow?

While black sesame seeds and cashews contain nutrients that support overall health, insufficient scientific evidence shows that drinking this beverage directly improves skin glow or reverses skin ageing, says Goyal.

“Healthy skin depends on several factors, including a balanced diet, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep, and appropriate skincare. No single food or drink can guarantee glowing skin,” she adds.

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Is it suitable for everyone?

Black milk can be a healthy addition to most people’s diet if they tolerate its ingredients. However, those with sesame or cashew allergies should avoid it.

“People managing diabetes should also consider portion sizes because dates contribute natural sugars,” says Garima, adding, “This homemade beverage is not nutritionally equivalent to regular dairy milk or fortified plant-based milk. It may not provide comparable amounts of protein, calcium, or vitamin B12, depending on the recipe.”

Although black milk may seem to be an interesting, nutrient-rich addition to a balanced diet, particularly for people looking for plant-based beverage options, it should not be treated as a miracle drink for glowing skin or as a replacement for a nutritionally balanced diet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.