Trisha Krishnan soaks in some morning Vitamin D: know why it is essential in your 40s

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, 43, was recently seen soaking up some sunlight. Sharing glimpses on her Instagram, she wrote, “And some vitamin D”. While she didn’t reveal more details, we decided to ask an expert about the benefits of vitamin D in one’s 40s.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Honey Savla, consultant in internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that people in their 40s often notice subtle changes in bone, muscle, and metabolic health. “Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and plays an important role in maintaining bone strength and normal muscle function. As we age, maintaining adequate vitamin D levels becomes increasingly relevant because bone loss and reduced muscle mass can gradually increase the risk of weakness, falls and fractures,” said Dr Savla.