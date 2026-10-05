Trisha Krishnan soaks in some morning Vitamin D: know why it is essential in your 40s

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, 43, was recently seen soaking up some sunlight. Sharing glimpses on her Instagram, she wrote, “And some vitamin D”. While she didn’t reveal more details, we decided to ask an expert about the benefits of vitamin D in one’s 40s.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Honey Savla, consultant in internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that people in their 40s often notice subtle changes in bone, muscle, and metabolic health. “Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and plays an important role in maintaining bone strength and normal muscle function. As we age, maintaining adequate vitamin D levels becomes increasingly relevant because bone loss and reduced muscle mass can gradually increase the risk of weakness, falls and fractures,” said Dr Savla.
Sunlight can contribute to vitamin D production, but no single amount of exposure works for everyone. Skin type, age, season, clothing, location, air pollution and the amount of skin exposed all make a difference. “Simply sitting in the sun does not automatically mean you’re meeting your vitamin D requirement. If deficiency is suspected, a blood test and medical advice are more reliable than trying to estimate levels from sun exposure alone,” said Dr Savla.
Not necessarily. “Mild deficiency can remain silent for quite some time. Some people may experience muscle aches, bone discomfort, weakness or fatigue, but these symptoms are not specific to vitamin D deficiency and can have several other causes. This is why taking high-dose supplements simply because you feel tired is not advisable,” said Dr Savla.
In the 40s, one’s lifestyle starts making a bigger difference. “Sedentary habits, inadequate protein intake, limited physical activity and insufficient sunlight exposure can collectively affect muscle and bone health. Vitamin D is one part of this picture, not a standalone solution. Regular weight-bearing exercise, strength training, adequate calcium and protein, and maintaining a healthy body weight are equally important,” Dr Savla told indianexpress.com.
No. Supplements are useful when there is a documented deficiency or a clinician identifies a specific risk. “Excessive vitamin D intake can also cause problems, including abnormally high calcium levels. The sensible approach is to assess individual needs rather than treating age alone as an indication for supplementation,” said Dr Savla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.