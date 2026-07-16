Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up about ulcers, severe acidity; expert explains sleep link

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Actor and model Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to X to share how she can’t sleep because of severe acidity and also has ulcers. “It’s 1.45 am and I can’t sleep because of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst, I had to be hospitalized,” she noted, highlighting her complaint about insurance not covering it
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her revelation, we decided to ask experts about the link between severe acidity and ulcers, which affect one’s sleep.
Dr Saiprasad Lad, consultant gasteroenterology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said there is a “strong two-way relationship”. “Severe acidity, especially due to acid reflux, often becomes worse at night. When a person lies down, stomach acid is more likely to flow back into the food pipe, leading to symptoms such as a burning sensation in the chest, sour burps, throat irritation, or coughing. These symptoms can interrupt sleep repeatedly, making it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep.”
On the other hand, poor sleep and ongoing stress can worsen digestive issues, said Dr Lad.
Dr Shankar Zanwar, senior consultant gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, described stomach ulcers as sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or the upper part of the small intestine.
“They are commonly caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection or prolonged use of painkillers such as NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs). While stress alone does not cause ulcers, it can make symptoms worse. People with ulcers or severe acidity may experience burning pain in the upper abdomen, nausea, bloating, frequent burping, acid reflux, loss of appetite, or disturbed sleep. Night-time symptoms are particularly common because lying flat allows stomach acid to move back into the foodpipe more easily,” said Dr Zanwar.
Acidity or acid reflux occurs when stomach acid repeatedly goes into the oesophagus. “Although both conditions can cause upper abdominal discomfort, they need different evaluation and treatment,” said Dr Lad.
To improve symptoms and sleep quality:
*Avoid spicy, oily, and acidic foods, especially at dinner.
*Eat smaller meals and avoid eating 2–3 hours before bedtime.
*Sleep with the head slightly elevated to reduce acid reflux.
*Limit caffeine, alcohol, and smoking.
*Manage stress through relaxation techniques, yoga, or meditation.
*Take prescribed medications such as antacids or proton pump inhibitors as advised by a gastroenterologist.
Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost – bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy. But i…
— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026
Dr Zanwar advised that if acidity is persistent, sleep is regularly disturbed, or symptoms include vomiting blood, black stools, unexplained weight loss, or severe abdominal pain, seek immediate medical attention. “Early diagnosis and proper treatment can heal ulcers, relieve acidity, and restore healthy sleep,” said Dr Zanwar.