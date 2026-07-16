Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up about ulcers, severe acidity; expert explains sleep link

Actor and model Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to X to share how she can’t sleep because of severe acidity and also has ulcers. “It’s 1.45 am and I can’t sleep because of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst, I had to be hospitalized,” she noted, highlighting her complaint about insurance not covering it

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Taking a cue from her revelation, we decided to ask experts about the link between severe acidity and ulcers, which affect one’s sleep.