Actor Shakeela warns against phone addiction after Rs 3 lakh neck surgery; expert advises caution

Veteran actor C. Shakeela Begum, popularly called Shakeela, has opened up about how digital addiction led her to neck surgery recently. “I have just come from the hospital. I had neck surgery. A phone is a useful gadget only when it is used judiciously (and not when it is not regulated). I am the prime example of it. I used to tilt, lie down, and play online games for four hours. I only used to get up for coffee or tea,” the 52-year-old admitted on her YouTube vlog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She continued in Tamil, “I was constantly on social media. I had a cervical spine issue. Now, the doctors have fixed a titanium chip screw. This entire ordeal was unnecessary. It was an unnecessary expense, pain, and ordeal. So, this is my sincere request: avoid giving mobiles to children. You should also limit your usage. 3 lakhs….so request everyone to be cautious.”

Phone addiction is real (Photo: Unsplash) Phone addiction is real (Photo: Unsplash)

Dr Jayesh Bhanushali, consultant, spine surgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that wrong posture while mobile phone usage can lead to neck problems, especially when the phone is used for long periods with the head bent forward. “The cervical spine naturally has a gentle curve, but constantly looking down increases the strain on the neck muscles, joints, and discs. Over time, this can cause stiffness, muscle fatigue, and ongoing neck pain. It is better to consider it a risk factor rather than a direct cause of serious spinal disease,” said Dr Bhanushali.

Can excessive phone use eventually lead to cervical spine surgery?

Dr Bhanushali emphasised that we should be careful about linking the two. “Mobile use by itself does not mean a person will need surgery. Cervical disc degeneration, slipped or herniated discs, spinal canal narrowing, injuries, and age-related changes can all lead to conditions that require surgical treatment. However, poor posture and prolonged inactivity can worsen symptoms and may aggravate an existing problem,” said Dr Bhanushali.

Is lying down and playing games or scrolling particularly harmful?

Posture is important. When someone lies down, slouches, or holds the phone below eye level, the neck often stays bent or twisted for a long time. “The real issue is doing this for hours without changing position. Four hours of continuous gaming is very different from using a phone occasionally with regular movement and breaks,” described Dr Bhanushali.

What warning signs should not be ignored?

Neck pain that keeps coming back, pain radiating into the shoulder or arm, numbness, tingling, or weakness in the hands should be assessed instead of just treated with painkillers. “Difficulty with balance, changes in walking, or loss of hand coordination can suggest spinal cord issues and need quick medical attention,” said Dr Bhanushali.

Story continues below this ad

How can children and adults use phones more safely?

Don’t wait for pain to remind you. “Keep the screen closer to eye level, avoid long use while lying down, change positions often, and take short breaks for movement during gaming or scrolling. Children should also have reasonable screen time limits, along with enough outdoor play and physical activity included in their routine,” elucidated Dr Bhanushali, adding that the message shouldn’t be “phones are dangerous”; it should be “how you use them matters”. “A phone becomes a problem when it leads to hours of inactivity and poor posture. Healthy screen habits, movement, and paying attention to symptoms can greatly help protect the neck,” said Dr Bhanushali.