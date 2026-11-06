Tamil actor Namitha Mukesh Vankawala recently opened up about perimenopause and how it affects day-to-day life. “No one knew much about perimenopause much until two years back. Between the ages of 38-48 is when we get perimenopause. Menopause is when we stop getting periods but perimenopause is when the body is preparing for it. So, your hormones start dropping drastically. There may be hot flashes, lack of sleep at night. If you get up at the middle of the night, you cannot go back to sleep. You feel frustated. I suffered a lot because of perimenopause,” she told JFW Binge in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Nikita Kulkarni, obstetrician and gynaecologist practicing in Thane, explained that perimenopause is the natural transition leading up to menopause, during which reproductive hormones, particularly oestrogen, fluctuate and menstrual cycles may become less predictable. “It commonly begins in the 40s, although the timing varies. Natural menopause is generally recognised after 12 consecutive months without menstruation, provided there is no other medical explanation. Unlike menopause, perimenopause is a gradual transition during which periods may become irregular and physical or emotional symptoms may develop. Importantly, ovulation can still occur during this phase, so pregnancy remains possible and contraception may still be necessary,” said Dr Kulkarni.

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What are some of the symptoms women should look out for?

Changes in menstrual patterns are often among the earliest signs of perimenopause. “Women may also experience hot flushes, night sweats, disturbed sleep, mood changes, irritability, anxiety, difficulty concentrating and vaginal dryness. Some may notice joint discomfort, headaches, reduced sexual desire or changes in weight and energy levels. However, symptoms vary considerably, and not every woman experiences them. Since fatigue, mood changes and menstrual irregularities can also have other causes, they should not automatically be attributed to perimenopause. Recognising persistent or troublesome symptoms can help women seek appropriate advice,” Dr Kulkarni told indianexpress.com.

Perimenopause is a difficult time (Photo: Freepik) Perimenopause is a difficult time (Photo: Freepik)

Why can perimenopause affect a woman’s physical and emotional well-being?

Fluctuating hormone levels can influence temperature regulation, sleep and emotional well-being. “For example, hot flushes and night sweats may disrupt sleep, leading to daytime tiredness, irritability or difficulty concentrating. Some women may also experience changes in mood or increased anxiety during this transition. However, these experiences are influenced by several factors, including general health, sleep quality, existing medical conditions and personal circumstances. Perimenopause affects women differently, and emotional or physical difficulties should not be assumed to be an inevitable part of ageing,” said Dr Kulkarni.

Can the symptoms be managed, and when should a woman consult a gynaecologist?

Perimenopausal symptoms can often be managed effectively. “Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and stress management support overall health, although lifestyle changes alone may not relieve troublesome hot flushes. Depending on individual symptoms and medical history, treatment options may include menopausal hormone therapy, nonhormonal medications or menopause-specific cognitive behavioural therapy. Treatment should be individualised after discussing potential benefits and risks,” said Dr Kulkarni.

Women should seek medical advice if symptoms affect their well-being or daily activities. “Heavy or prolonged periods, bleeding between periods, bleeding after intercourse or any bleeding after menopause require medical evaluation. Not every symptom in midlife is caused by hormonal changes, and appropriate assessment can help identify other possible conditions. Understanding this transition and seeking timely advice can help women manage perimenopause with greater confidence,” said Dr Kulkarni.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.