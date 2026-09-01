Manasi Parekh, who escaped Nepal-Tibet floods by hours, landed on oxygen after a ‘stupid’ mistake

Theatre and TV actor Manasi Parekh, who spoke about escaping the devastating Nepal-Tibet floods by a matter of 4-5 hours, recently recounted suffering from mountain sickness owing to a “stupid” mistake. “Mountains are not easy. I undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. And in my stupidity, I washed my hair and slept off. So, wet hair and high altitudes got me down with AMS or Acute Mountain Sickness. I was on oxygen supply. And the doctor gave me medicines and told me not to have a head bath at night,” she recalled in a video on her Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Reacting, Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, clarified that Acute Mountain Sickness mainly occurs because the body is suddenly subjected to lower oxygen levels at high altitude, especially when the ascent is too fast. “Some of the common symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, unusual tiredness, a poor appetite, and disrupted sleep. Therefore, washing your hair is not considered to be a cause of AMS. However, if you take a head bath in a cold, high-altitude environment and then sleep with wet hair, your body will be exposed to cold for a longer time, which could increase discomfort, fatigue, or poor sleep and thus make the already tough adjustment even more unpleasant,” Dr Saraf told indianexpress.com.

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Why is it important to keep yourself warm when on a mountain trip?

At altitude, the body has to work harder to adjust to lower oxygen availability; when cold temperatures, wet clothes or wet hair, physical activity, and insufficient sleep are added, the stress on the body increases. “It therefore makes sense to stay dry and warm, even though this should not be taken to mean that it prevents AMS altogether. In the case of someone who washes their hair, the practical advice is straightforward: dry it fully, stay warm and do not go straight to bed while still wet,” said Dr Saraf.

If they do wash their hair, it is important to dry it completely before going to sleep and keep the head and body warm, stressed Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai. “More importantly, people should ascend gradually, stay adequately hydrated, avoid excessive physical exertion during the first few days and pay attention to symptoms such as persistent headache, vomiting, severe dizziness, unusual tiredness or difficulty breathing. These symptoms should not be ignored, as severe AMS can progress to serious altitude-related illnesses requiring urgent medical attention,” added Dr Agarwal.

A headache or a slight feeling of nausea should not be simply attributed to “just the altitude” (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A headache or a slight feeling of nausea should not be simply attributed to “just the altitude” (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

How fast you climb is of much greater importance; it is best that travellers give their bodies time to get used to the altitude rather than rushing to higher elevations. “When you have reached a significant altitude, it is important to avoid overexerting yourself at first, to stay well hydrated, to eat enough and to get adequate rest. Alcohol and intense exercise should also be avoided during the early stages of acclimatisation,” said Dr Saraf.

When should a traveller regard their symptoms as an emergency?

A headache or a slight feeling of nausea should not be simply attributed to “just the altitude”; if symptoms get worse even when at rest, if there is difficulty in walking, confusion, extreme drowsiness, shortness of breath when at rest, or a persistent cough, this could be a sign of a more serious kind of altitude sickness. “In these cases, oxygen may be necessary and, most importantly, descent to a lower altitude must not be postponed,” said Dr Saraf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh)

Is any kind of preparation required before going on a high-altitude pilgrimage or trek?

Individuals who have heart, lung, or some other serious medical condition should talk to their doctor before looking at the itinerary. Travellers also need to know the symptoms of altitude sickness and should have a plan regarding medical help, especially in the case of traveling to remote areas, added Dr Saraf.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.