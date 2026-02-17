‘Bol hai dum!’: How Bhakhtyar Irani battles intense nerve pain to stay on the cricket pitch

Actor Bhakhtyar Irani, 46, recently disclosed a nerve issue and how his passion for cricket kept driving him. “Was fighting and still fighting a nerve issue with immense pain… but my passion overrules everything. As my wife says … “your mind is a bastard. It doesn’t know anything …u tell it what to do,” he shared in an Instagram reel, with the words ‘Bol hai dum!’.

So, we consulted Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to help us understand nerve-related pain. “Nerve pain usually occurs when a nerve is compressed, inflamed, or injured. It can feel sharp, burning, electric, or like a shooting sensation down an arm or leg. Unlike muscle pain, it often lasts longer and can flare up suddenly. Ignoring it may make the condition worse,” said Dr Patel.