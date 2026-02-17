‘Bol hai dum!’: How Bhakhtyar Irani battles intense nerve pain to stay on the cricket pitch

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Bhakhtyar Irani, 46, recently disclosed a nerve issue and how his passion for cricket kept driving him. “Was fighting and still fighting a nerve issue with immense pain… but my passion overrules everything. As my wife says … “your mind is a bastard. It doesn’t know anything …u tell it what to do,” he shared in an Instagram reel, with the words ‘Bol hai dum!’.
So, we consulted Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to help us understand nerve-related pain. “Nerve pain usually occurs when a nerve is compressed, inflamed, or injured. It can feel sharp, burning, electric, or like a shooting sensation down an arm or leg. Unlike muscle pain, it often lasts longer and can flare up suddenly. Ignoring it may make the condition worse,” said Dr Patel.
What helps?
According to Dr Patel, structured physiotherapy, nerve-gliding exercises, posture correction, and muscle strengthening play a major role. “Pain management may involve medication for a short time, but movement therapy is essential. Staying active within limits keeps joints mobile and helps prevent stiffness,” said Dr Patel.
How important is mindset during nerve recovery?
Mindset is very important. “Chronic pain can make the brain more sensitive to discomfort. Maintaining a positive outlook, setting realistic goals, and not abandoning hobbies can promote recovery. However, pushing through severe pain without medical advice can be dangerous. There is a difference between resilience and overexertion,” said Dr Patel.
What to note?
Warm up before exercising. “Avoid sudden jerks or heavy lifting. Maintain core strength. Get enough sleep, as nerves repair during rest. If numbness, weakness, or increased pain occurs, seek medical help promptly,” said Dr Patel.
Dr Patel concurred that passion can drive healing, but discipline protects the body. “With the right exercises, guidance, and patience, many nerve issues improve significantly. Listening to the body while training the mind is the balance that truly aids long-term recovery,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
