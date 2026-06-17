Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, a type 1 diabetic, highlights hidden blood sugar triggers

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TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is a type 1 diabetic, recently listed “every day” habits that are “secretly raising your blood sugar”.
She listed the following mistakes:
Skipping breakfast
Drinking your calories
Ignoring gum health
Being constantly stressed
Relying on “sugar-free” labels
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wochardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who concurred that most of these habits can affect blood sugar levels, especially when they become part of a person’s daily routine. “Genetics does play a role in diabetes risk, but lifestyle factors often determine how strongly that risk shows up. Small, repeated actions can gradually influence insulin sensitivity, appetite control, inflammation, and glucose management,” said Dr Ghody.
For many people, regularly skipping breakfast can increase hunger later in the day, making overeating more likely. Dr Ghody noted that long gaps between meals may also trigger stress hormones, prompting the liver to release stored glucose. The effect differs from person to person, but sticking to a consistent eating pattern generally helps improve metabolic health.
Dr Ghody said that sugary drinks, fruit juices, specialty coffees, and some packaged smoothies are absorbed quickly because they need little digestion. “This can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar without offering the same feeling of fullness as whole foods. Many people consume more sugar from drinks than they realise,” said Dr Ghody.
There is a well-established two-way relationship. “Gum disease causes chronic inflammation in the body, which can make blood sugar management harder. At the same time, high blood sugar can raise the risk of dental and gum issues. Good oral hygiene should be part of overall diabetes prevention and care,” said Dr Ghody.
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Stress releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can raise blood glucose levels, even in people without diabetes. Regarding sugar-free products, consumers should look beyond the front label.
“Many still contain carbohydrates, starches, or sugar substitutes that can affect blood sugar. Reading the nutritional facts is often more helpful than trusting marketing claims,” said Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.