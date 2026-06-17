Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, a type 1 diabetic, highlights hidden blood sugar triggers

Good oral hygiene should be part of overall diabetes prevention and care, said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wochardt Hospitals Mumbai Central

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Aishwarya SakhujaAishwarya Sakhuja opens up about blood sugar mistakes (Photo: Aishwarya Sakhuja/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is a type 1 diabetic, recently listed “every day” habits that are “secretly raising your blood sugar”.

She listed the following mistakes:

Skipping breakfast

Drinking your calories

Ignoring gum health

Being constantly stressed

Relying on “sugar-free” labels

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wochardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who concurred that most of these habits can affect blood sugar levels, especially when they become part of a person’s daily routine. “Genetics does play a role in diabetes risk, but lifestyle factors often determine how strongly that risk shows up. Small, repeated actions can gradually influence insulin sensitivity, appetite control, inflammation, and glucose management,” said Dr Ghody.

fasting Don’t skip breakfast (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Does skipping breakfast really impact blood sugar?

For many people, regularly skipping breakfast can increase hunger later in the day, making overeating more likely. Dr Ghody noted that long gaps between meals may also trigger stress hormones, prompting the liver to release stored glucose. The effect differs from person to person, but sticking to a consistent eating pattern generally helps improve metabolic health.

Why are liquid calories seen as problematic?

Dr Ghody said that sugary drinks, fruit juices, specialty coffees, and some packaged smoothies are absorbed quickly because they need little digestion. “This can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar without offering the same feeling of fullness as whole foods. Many people consume more sugar from drinks than they realise,” said Dr Ghody.

Is there a connection between gum health and diabetes?

There is a well-established two-way relationship. “Gum disease causes chronic inflammation in the body, which can make blood sugar management harder. At the same time, high blood sugar can raise the risk of dental and gum issues. Good oral hygiene should be part of overall diabetes prevention and care,” said Dr Ghody.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

What about stress and “sugar-free” foods?

Stress releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can raise blood glucose levels, even in people without diabetes. Regarding sugar-free products, consumers should look beyond the front label.

Also Read | Mouth ulcer that wouldn’t heal: Why doctor warns against ignoring persistent oral symptoms

“Many still contain carbohydrates, starches, or sugar substitutes that can affect blood sugar. Reading the nutritional facts is often more helpful than trusting marketing claims,” said Dr Ghody.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments