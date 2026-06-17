Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, a type 1 diabetic, highlights hidden blood sugar triggers

TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is a type 1 diabetic, recently listed “every day” habits that are “secretly raising your blood sugar”.

She listed the following mistakes:

Skipping breakfast

Drinking your calories

Ignoring gum health

Being constantly stressed

Relying on “sugar-free” labels

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wochardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who concurred that most of these habits can affect blood sugar levels, especially when they become part of a person’s daily routine. “Genetics does play a role in diabetes risk, but lifestyle factors often determine how strongly that risk shows up. Small, repeated actions can gradually influence insulin sensitivity, appetite control, inflammation, and glucose management,” said Dr Ghody.