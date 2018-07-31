Tired of acne? These food items will help you get rid of the skin condition

Vitamin E helps replenish the moisture to avoid skin dehydration. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Vitamin E helps replenish the moisture to avoid skin dehydration. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Getting up in the morning with a new pimple on the face is heartbreaking, especially if you have a special date, wedding or party planned. No matter how many home remedies and “nani ke nuskhe” one tries, these rigid acne breakouts still find a way there. While there are several medicated creams and skin care products to avoid these ugly spots, a healthy lifestyle and diet can also keep acne at bay.

Healthy food not only works on the surface of the skin, but also helps eradicate acne from the inner body. So here are some healthy food options that you can add in your daily diet to avoid acne.

* Brown rice is loaded with vitamin B, protein, magnesium, and several antioxidants. Vitamin B acts as a stress fighter that helps to regulate hormonal levels and prevents the likelihood of acne breakouts.

* Garlic acts as a superfood to fight acne. It is a rich source of a naturally occurring chemical called allicin, which kills off harmful bacteria and viruses that your body might be fighting. Even if you cut it in halves and generally rub it on the acne, the inflammation goes down.

* Fish is generally known for a boost of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help to reduce joint pains. However, these acids also reduce inflammation in the skin and are a good source to fight acne.

* Food rich in vitamin A and carotenoids have anti-inflammatory properties. Carrot, spinach, kale, vegetable soup, mangoes, papaya, oatmeal, frozen peas and tomato juice are a few items that contain carotenoids.

