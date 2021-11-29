From munakka to gulkand: Say goodbye to acidity with these natural remedies

A sedentary lifestyle along with untimely meals and consumption of unhealthy foods can lead to numerous digestive issues including acidity. But instead of opting for a medicine, one can make certain lifestyle tweaks that can work wonders, suggested fitness coach Nidhi Gupta.

“Acidity or acid reflux is a very common condition affecting many, some on a day-to-day basis. Young people are complaining of acidity more. Due to a sedentary lifestyle, high consumption of unhealthy foods, there has been a significant rise in the number of people suffering from acidity. This condition is identified by heartburn felt around the lower chest area or the sourness caused by the stomach acid flowing back up into the food pipe,” she said in an Instagram post.

What can you do?

As per Gupta, there are easy acidity remedies right in your kitchen.

Soaked munakka overnight

Soak five munakkas overnight in water.

Have them next morning on an empty stomach.

A glass of buttermilk

Fresh buttermilk can help do away with your acidity levels.

Magic drink with spices

Ingredients: Crushed black cardamom, black pepper, cloves, saunf, turmeric, tulsi leaves and water.

Method: Boil all the ingredients in water. Strain. Have it warm.

Gulkand

Mix gulkand in water and have it.

Here are some other tips that can help, suggested Gupta.

*Not keeping too much gap between meals.

*Avoiding late night dinner.

*Not lying down immediately after meals.

*Keeping your head raised while sleeping.

