Do you know what causes acidity?

Who does not know the feeling of burning sensation in the chest and throat? One of the most common stomach-related issues, acidity which is also known as ‘acid reflux’, can be caused due to the overproduction of acid in the stomach.

According to Healthline.com, if you have symptoms of acid reflux more than twice a week, you might have a condition known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As per a 2019 study published in Research Gate, the prevalence of GERD in India ranges from 7.6 per cent to 30 per cent.

While many of us may be aware of the remedies to treat the condition, knowing the causes may help prevent it. Addressing the issue of acidity and the reasons that contribute to the condition, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, discussed a few causes leading to it. “Acidity is one of the most common ailments that almost every one of us might have experienced once in our lifetimes,” she captioned a post.

Also Read | Beat acidity with these foods, lifestyle tips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Frequent consumption of carbonated drinks, excessive coffee, and strong tea

As per the nutritionist, studies have found that excessive coffee, strong tea, and carbonated drinks temporarily relax the lower esophageal sphincter and increase the risk of acid reflux.

Irregular meal times

To help break down food, your stomach produces hydrochloric acid. Irregular meal times cause acid can build up in your stomach and potentially lead to acid reflux and nausea.

Also Read | Dr Shriram Nene shares tips to avoid acid reflux, GERD

Consumption of high-fat content foods

High-fat foods may make heartburn worse by stimulating your body to release substances that lead your esophagus to become irritated. These include bile salts, which are present in the stomach, and the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK) in your bloodstream, which may relax the LES and lead to acid reflux

Sleeping immediately after having a meal

Eating close to bedtime may worsen acid reflux; it is because lying horizontally after a meal makes digestion difficult. Wait at least 3 hours after eating to lie down.

Advertisement

Insufficient sleep at night

Lack of sleep can cause more acid production in the stomach, which irritates the LES, allowing the acid to reach the esophagus and causing heartburn and acid reflux/GERD symptoms.

Smoking

“Smoking is weakly associated with an increased chance of developing gastroesophageal reflux,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!