‘I felt quite hopeless at times’: Abhay Deol reveals how stem cell therapy helped him after years of battling sciatica

"I have to say, It’s amazing how natural and safe the procedure felt — no synthetic materials, just my own cells helping my body heal itself," Abhay Deol added.

Abhay Deol talks about getting stem cell therapyAbhay Deol talks about getting stem cell therapy. (Source: Instagram/@abhaydeol)

Abhay Deol rarely speaks about his health or personal issues on a public platform, but the Dev D actor broke the norm by sharing a major health update. Taking to social media, he revealed that after years of battling knee pain and sciatica, he finally found relief due to South Korean medical intervention. “For a long time, I’ve had pain in my knees and sciatica in my left leg due to a slip disc. I felt quite hopeless at times, because I didn’t want surgery of any kind, especially for my lower back. I’d been reading about stem cell therapy, and thought it to be safe enough to give it a shot,” he wrote on Instagram, mentioning that he recently received stem cell therapy at Lydian Clinic via Jabez medical guide.

He added, “I have to say, it’s amazing how natural and safe the procedure felt — no synthetic materials, just my own cells helping my body heal itself. What a great time to be alive, I’m truly impressed by how advanced Korea’s regenerative medicine has become!”

What is stem cell therapy?

Stem cell therapy is a medical treatment that uses special cells called stem cells, said Dr Vaishnavi Joshi, Consultant – Medical Oncology & Haemato – Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, adding that stem cells are unique because they can repair damaged tissues and support healing in the body. These cells are usually taken from a person’s own body, commonly from bone marrow or body fat. After collection, the stem cells are processed and injected into the affected area.

Dr Vinaya Bhandari, Consultant Neurology & Neuromuscular Disease Specialist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, added that, unlike conventional medicines that mainly reduce pain or inflammation, stem cells are intended to support the body’s natural healing processes. “They do this primarily by releasing growth factors and signalling molecules that promote nerve survival, reduce harmful inflammation, encourage blood-vessel formation, and support repair of damaged tissue,” she explained, adding that their benefit appears to come more from these biological support effects than from directly replacing damaged nerves.

Abhay Deol talks about getting stem cell therapy Abhay with the doctor who oversaw his stem cell therapy. (Source: Instagram/@abhaydeol)

Explaining that sciatica is a condition where the sciatic nerve gets irritated or compressed, Dr Joshi said this usually happens because of a slipped disc, disc degeneration, or inflammation in the lower spine. Sciatica causes pain that starts in the lower back and travels down the leg. Sometimes, medicines and physiotherapy only give temporary relief.

Can it cure sciatica?

According to Dr Joshi, stem cell therapy may help sciatica by reducing inflammation around the nerve. It may also help repair damaged discs and tissues near the spine. “When inflammation reduces, pressure on the sciatic nerve may decrease. This can lead to reduced pain, better movement, and improved comfort over time. The treatment focuses on healing rather than only blocking pain signals, she said.

ALSO READ | Stem cell therapies: Why they’re expensive, unproven and often dangerous

Dr Bhandari, however, added that it is important to understand that sciatica is a symptom, not a single disease. It can arise from different mechanisms, and the role of stem-cell therapy differs accordingly. “Some early clinical studies have explored stem-cell injections around spinal discs or nerve roots and have reported short-term improvement in pain and function in selected patients. However, results have been inconsistent, sample sizes small, and long-term benefit uncertain,” she said. At present, such treatments remain experimental.

Story continues below this ad

However, both experts pointed out that stem cell therapy is not a guaranteed cure for everyone and results can vary from person to person depending on age, health, and severity of the condition. Some people feel improvement, while others may feel little or no change. The treatment may take weeks or months to show results.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

