‘Don’t be so hard on yourself’: Abhay Deol shares seven tips to deal with burnout

With the ever-increasing pace of life and the overwhelming burden of expectations, burnout has become a common phenomenon, especially among millennials. To keep your mental health in check, it is essential to take a step back and address the issue if you are feeling stressed.

If you are wondering how, take tips for actor Abhay Deol who recently shared seven ways to deal with burnout better, in a video shared by Tweak India YouTube channel.

Recognise the role of technology in burnout

“Just recognise the fact that we live in a highly competitive, polarised and fast-paced world. Technology is growing rapidly – much faster than ever in human history,” he said. “We, in any case, live unnatural lives because to live natural lives, you would have to see the human history which has been spent in the woods, in the forest. So, in just recognising that we are up against not the elements like we were naturally as mankind, we are now against unnatural elements.”

Do your research and educate yourself

According to Abhay, a little education on the human condition helps deal with burnout better. “For example, the sympathetic nervous system is that part of the nervous system that alerts you to danger. And the danger, which once was the lion in the woods for most of our history, has now been replaced by the email by the boss, by the work peers. So, it never goes away,” he said.

Remember burnouts are natural

To deal with that, it is important to recognise that “it is natural to be stressed out“.

Pay attention to what you are feeling

“All I am saying has come from my own research, my own looking into why I am feeling the way I am feeling, and how do I deal with my issues. So, I suppose the best thing is to educate yourself,” Abhay said.

If you need to take a step back to recharge, do it

Stepping back is, more often than not, a great way to get back on track. The actor said, “Don’t be so hard on yourself, you are up against a lot. If you need to take a step back to educate yourself, then take it. Stepping back generally gives you a little bit of space.”

Carve out some me-time every day

Meditate for five minutes in the morning and just step back for that little bit of the day when you are silent, he said. “Allow your thoughts to come, and don’t fight them. Let them be. That, in itself, is a step back as you might not have that privilege or luxury to step back for days, weeks, or months because you have to constantly be working. Stepping back would be just a daily practice in the morning.”

Make your career about your choices and not what is expected of you

Ending on a personal note, he said, “I am an extremely non-competitive person. Maybe that’s why I wasn’t into sports either. I did sacrifice the opportunities to be a more mainstream face to pursue what some considered non-mainstream.”

