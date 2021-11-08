scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Do you know about the ABCs of breast cancer self-examination?

In the case of breast cancer, the lump may not be restricted to the breast area only

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 6:20:28 pm
breast cancer, breast cancer screening, breast cancer awareness, breast cancer self-screening, ABC of breast cancer, how to screen for breast cancer at home, indian express newsIt is a fairly simple test that can be done once every month for self-screening. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Doctors have always insisted that people regularly check for breast cancer signs, and the easiest way to do that is to look for lumps. Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death around the world, and while screening at a hospital from time-to-time is pertinent, it is also important that one self-examines so as to rule out or flag a potential health threat.

But, while doing self-examination, people mostly focus on the breast area. Dr Tanaya — who has an Instagram account where she goes by the name of ‘Dr Cuterus’ — however, explains that in the case of breast cancer, the lump may not be restricted to the breast area only, which is why one has to be aware of the ABCs of breast cancer self-screening.

The doctor begins by saying that every month, people ought to cover their armpits, breasts, and collar bones — the ABCs. That when they check themselves in the shower every month for suspicious lumps, they ought to check the armpits for anything weirdly bumpy.

Next, they must check the breasts, by moving their hands in circular motion to detect any lumps or bumps, followed by checking right above the collar bones, which may be affected in case of breast cancer, and can even present some tell-tale sign, in the form of a bump.

Dr Tanaya advises that one must visit their doctor if they feel anything abnormal or suspicious in the body, mainly in these three areas.

It is a fairly simple test that can be done once every month for self-screening.

