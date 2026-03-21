‘Aaj toh main gaya’: Karan Tacker opens up about experiencing panic attacks; experts react

The urban environment presents significant psychological challenges. As competition within the global job market intensifies, professionals are increasingly susceptible to chronic stress and anxiety—conditions that often manifest in a spectrum of physiological health issues, most notably panic disorders. Recent data suggests these episodes are no longer confined to specific demographic cohorts or high-pressure industries; rather, they have become a pervasive cross-sectoral phenomenon affecting a diverse range of age groups.

Over the years, several celebrities and public figures have also come out to talk about it, sharing their own experiences. Recently, actor Karan Tacker opened up about panic attacks, stressing that such episodes are temporary and are not life-threatening. Speaking at We Are Yuva, hosted by Nikhil Taneja, Tacker shared his “biggest” learning from his experience. “Panic attacks almost mimic that you are dying,” the actor said, adding, “You cannot die from it. The biggest fear when you are getting a panic attack is like ‘aaj toh main gaya‘, this is it.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“You will find yourself checking into an emergency, which you only saw, a very elderly person doing,” the Special Ops actor added.

Based on his experience, Tacker said, “The one thing that I want to leave everybody with is you can’t die of it. If you’re getting a panic attack, you’ll live through it. Having that chord in your hand, knowing that this won’t kill you is so-so important.”

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Experts shared their insights into panic attacks, shedding light on their causes, symptoms, and myths, and, above all, ways to manage them. Verifying the claims made by Tacker, Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said panic attacks are extremely distressing, but not life-threatening. “The body’s response during a panic attack is essentially an exaggerated ‘fight or flight’ reaction, driven by the autonomic nervous system,” he explained.

“The symptoms may feel like a serious condition, like a heart attack, which is why many people fear they might die. However, panic attacks do not cause physical harm. That said, recurrent episodes should not be ignored, as they may indicate conditions like Generalised Anxiety Disorder or panic disorder, which benefit from professional support,” he added.

Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, noted that rising stress levels and constant pressure often take a toll on mental health, triggering panic attacks.

She explained that a panic attack is fuelled by intense fear or discomfort that escalates within minutes. These sudden episodes occur without warning.

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“Panic attacks and anxiety-related issues are becoming increasingly common, yet many people still struggle to understand them. Sudden episodes of breathlessness, racing heart, and intense fear are often mistaken for a heart attack, while in reality, they may be panic attacks,” Dr Shankar said.

Common triggers of panic attacks

High stress or emotional pressure, lack of sleep, excess caffeine, certain medications, fear of crowded or closed spaces, and past trauma or distressing memories are some of the common triggers of panic attacks, Dr Shankar shared.

Panic attack vs. anxiety attack: What’s the difference?

Many people confuse panic attacks with anxiety attacks. Dr Krishna explained that one can distinguish the two episodes simply by observing the symptoms. While a panic attack is intense and peaks within minutes, an anxiety attack is a gradual build-up of worry and distress.

“Panic attacks are often accompanied by physical symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness, or a sense of impending doom,” he said, adding, “An anxiety attack is not a formal clinical term but is used to describe a gradual build-up of worry or distress, typically linked to a specific stressor. Anxiety tends to be more prolonged, whereas panic attacks are sudden and episodic.”

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How to stay calm during a panic attack?

Dr Shankar stressed that managing a panic attack is crucial, using simple techniques: deep breathing, reminding oneself that it is temporary, shifting focus to something else, and splashing cold water on the face or sipping water.

“Focusing on controlled breathing can significantly reduce the intensity of a panic attack. It helps calm the nervous system and brings the body back to balance,” she said.

Can wellness practices help treat panic attacks?

To reduce regular episodes of panic attacks. Dr Shankar advised several lifestyle and wellness practices: Yoga and pranayama, meditation and mindfulness, regular physical exercise, adequate sleep, and reducing caffeine and screen time.

“In some cases, doctors may also recommend therapy such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) or medications, depending on the severity,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.