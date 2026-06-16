‘A1C 7.7%, fasting glucose 152 mg/dL: How serious is it?’

Is an A1C (An HbA1c level or average blood sugar level over a 2–3 month period) of 7.7 per cent, along with a 152 mg/dL glucose, concerning? To seek a response to this Quora query, ‘My A1C is 7.7, and glucose is at 152 after fasting. How bad is this and what medications may I be prescribed?’, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said an HbA1c of 7.7 per cent corresponds to an average blood glucose level that has been running above the recommended range over the past two to three months. “A fasting blood sugar of 152 mg/dL is also higher than normal. Taken together, these values are consistent with diabetes and suggest that blood sugar control needs attention,” said Dr Negalur.

The good news is that this is not an emergency situation, but it is a signal to act, added Dr Negalur. “Uncontrolled blood sugar over time can increase the risk of complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart, and blood vessels. Early intervention can significantly reduce these risks,” elucidated Dr Negalur.

What medications might a person with these readings be prescribed?

Treatment depends on several factors, including age, weight, symptoms, kidney and liver function, family history, and whether diabetes has been newly diagnosed or has been present for some time.

Here’s what should you consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what should you consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For many people with newly diagnosed Type 2 diabetes, metformin is often the first medication considered because it helps improve insulin sensitivity and has a well-established safety profile. “Depending on the individual’s health status and blood sugar levels, doctors may also consider newer medications such as SGLT2 inhibitors or GLP-1 receptor agonists, especially if there are concerns related to heart disease, kidney disease, or obesity,” said Dr Negalur.

Medication is only one part of treatment. Dietary changes, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and weight reduction where needed can make a substantial difference to blood sugar control.

Should you be worried? (Photo: Quora) Should you be worried? (Photo: Quora)

What should be the next step?

A consultation with a diabetologist or physician is important. “The doctor may recommend repeat testing, post-meal glucose measurements, kidney function tests, lipid profile, and an assessment for diabetes-related complications before finalising a treatment plan,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.