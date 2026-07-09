A viral Bell’s Palsy claim has parents worried—Here’s what an neurologist says

A viral Instagram post has left many parents worried after claiming that a 10-year-old girl went to bed with wet hair and woke up the next morning unable to move one side of her face. The post, shared by mindfulness coach Seva Gorobets, identifies the condition as Bell’s palsy and suggests that sleeping with wet hair triggered it.

Bell’s palsy is the sudden weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face caused by dysfunction of the facial nerve, also known as the “seventh cranial nerve.”

The story is certainly alarming. But can going to bed with wet hair really cause Bell’s palsy, or is the timing simply a coincidence?

According to Dr Rajeev Goel, Director, Neurosurgery, Paras Health Panchkula, there is no strong scientific evidence linking wet hair to Bell’s palsy. While the condition often appears suddenly, sleeping with wet hair is not a medically recognised cause.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can sleeping with wet hair cause Bell’s palsy?

“Waking up with sudden facial weakness is a classic presentation of Bell’s palsy, but sleeping with wet hair is not a medically recognised cause,” Dr Goel tells indianexpress.com.

“While many people associate exposure to cold air or wet hair with facial paralysis, there is no strong scientific evidence supporting this belief. The timing is most likely coincidental. In many cases, the inflammation affecting the facial nerve has already begun before symptoms become noticeable.”

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Any child who suddenly develops facial weakness should be evaluated promptly by a doctor to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other serious conditions.

What usually causes Bell’s palsy?

The exact cause remains unclear, but experts believe the condition develops when the facial nerve becomes inflamed and swollen as it passes through a “narrow bony canal in the skull.”

One of the leading suspected triggers is the reactivation of the herpes simplex virus, although other viruses, including the varicella-zoster virus, may also be involved.

“The swollen nerve becomes compressed within the canal, disrupting the signals that control facial muscles, leading to sudden weakness or paralysis.”

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Is Bell’s palsy common in children?

Increased sensitivity to sound, or difficulty eating and drinking are also critical warning signs (Image: Pexels) Increased sensitivity to sound, or difficulty eating and drinking are also critical warning signs (Image: Pexels)

The post also suggests that the neural condition is more common in kids. However, Dr Goel clarifies that it can occur at any age. In fact, it is “less common” in children than in adults. Even so, it remains one of the most frequent causes of sudden facial paralysis in children.

The reassuring news is that children generally have an excellent prognosis, with most recovering fully without long-term complications when appropriately evaluated and managed.

What symptoms should parents watch for?

Dr Goel suggests that parents should seek prompt medical attention if a child suddenly develops:

One side of the face drooping

Difficulty smiling

Inability to completely close one eye

Difficulty raising one eyebrow

Drooling

Changes in taste

Increased sensitivity to sound

Difficulty eating or drinking

However, if facial weakness is accompanied by weakness in the arms or legs, difficulty speaking, severe headache, dizziness, fever, rash or altered consciousness, it should be treated as a medical emergency, as these symptoms may point to conditions other than Bell’s palsy, “that require urgent treatment.”

Can Bell’s palsy be treated?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seva Gorobets (@seva.gorobets)

Yes. Early medical assessment is important. “Corticosteroids may be recommended in selected cases, especially when started within the first 72 hours of symptom onset.”

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If a child cannot completely close the affected eye, lubricating eye drops or ointments may also be needed to protect it from drying out.

” Most children begin to improve within a few weeks, and the majority recover completely within three to six months, although recovery may occasionally take longer,” Dr Goel notes while pointing out that permanent facial weakness is uncommon in children.

Can parents prevent it?

“There is no proven way to prevent Bell’s palsy because its exact cause is not fully understood,” says Dr Goel.

Rather than worrying about myths such as sleeping with wet hair, parents should focus on maintaining their child’s overall health through a balanced diet, good hygiene, timely vaccinations and prompt treatment of infections when necessary.

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More importantly, if a child suddenly develops facial weakness, don’t assume it will go away on its own. Seek immediate medical attention so doctors can confirm whether it’s Bell’s palsy, rule out more serious conditions and begin treatment as early as possible.

“It is also important not to rely on common myths, such as avoiding wet hair, as these have not been shown to prevent Bell’s palsy,” Dr Goel concludes, verifying that the case stated in the viral post might not be accurately reported.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.