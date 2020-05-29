A study explains why coffee is good for digestive disorders

Coffee can reduce the risk of digestive disorders. (Source: Getty Images) Coffee can reduce the risk of digestive disorders. (Source: Getty Images)

Coffee can potentially protect against gallstones, gallstone disease and pancreatitis, claims a new report. It further suggests that coffee can aid the process of digestion while promoting gut motility. The report titled “Coffee and its effect on digestion” is from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC).

“The effect of coffee on digestion is an evolving area of research. Data indicates benefits against common digestive complaints such as constipation, as well as a potential reduction in the risk of more serious conditions like chronic liver diseases, from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), gallstones and related pancreatitis,” lead author Professor Carlo La Vecchia, Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milan, Italy, said in a statement.

Gallstone is a common digestive disorder caused by accumulation of gallstones in the gallbladder or bile duct. It is known to affect about 10-15 per cent of the adult population. The report said that daily consumption of coffee can reduce the risk of the disease as caffeine is thought to play a role in these associations.

There is an ongoing debate about the harmful impact of coffee when it comes to gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) or heartburn. However, major studies reviewed suggest coffee is not a major trigger of this condition.

Further, dietary fibre and polyohenols found in coffee can support the health growth of microflora populations. It can stimulate gut mobility, and promote the release of gastric acid, bile and pancreatic secretions, stimulating digestion.

