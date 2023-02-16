Metal toxicity can ‘hinder your organs from functioning properly’; here’s what you can do to detox

Did you know that seafood, especially fish, along with unfiltered water, improperly washed green leafy vegetables, certain medications, unprotected food containers, exposure to heavy metals at work, contamination of the air or water, and lead-based paint can all result in heavy metal poisoning in the body? Yes, while some of the items on that list may come across as surprising, it is nevertheless true. Further, the effects of exposure to heavy metals including lead, mercury, and arsenic include heavy metal poisoning (toxicity), and “the portions of your cells that heavy metals bind to can hinder your organs from functioning properly.”

“The most common symptoms of heavy metal toxicity are gastrointestinal issues such as stomach pain, loss of appetite, regular morning sickness, nausea, poor bowel movements, anemia, fatigue, brain fog, depression, anxiety, confusion, joint pain, etc. There are many other specific symptoms as well, such as bleeding per rectum, discoloration of the tongue, distal part of the body, and also dehydration,” said Dr Ruchi Soni, diet and nutrition expert at ToneOp. She added that many studies have suggested that heavy metal poisoning can “lead to declining physical, muscular, and neurological functions, as well as some cancers.”

So, what can be done?

According to Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, the remedy is simple: coriander (dhaniya) juice. “It’s not only great tasting but is extremely effective for removing heavy metals from your body. It also helps with digestion, improves your haemoglobin levels, and is excellent for general health as well,” she wrote on Instagram, as she proceeded to share a recipe that will help you get your dose of coriander juice.

1. Blend 2 bowls of coriander leaves into a paste-like consistency.

2. Add 150ml of water.

3. Add a pinch of jeera powder and rock salt.

4. Add the juice of 1 lime.

5. Stir, and it’s ready to drink!

Stressing the “detoxifying properties” of coriander, she added that its juice not only “tastes great but also aids in digestion, detoxifying heavy metals (like lead, aluminium, cadmium, arsenic, mercury, etc.) and improving your haemoglobin levels.”

Concurring, Karishma Shah, an integrative nutritionist and health coach, said: “Overall, coriander juice is excellent. It is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and also very cooling for the body. Being alkaline in nature, it has a tendency to wash out the toxins in the body quickly.”

According to Dr Soni, one can follow some simple tips to detox the body from such toxicity:

1. Practise detox fasting: During detox fasting, one must eat foods with eliminative properties — juices, fruit diet, bland diet. These food give a rest to the overloaded digestive system and allow the body to heal from within. Additionally, it also helps flush out metal toxins from the body.

2. Exercise regularly: The more you exercise, the more you sweat — a process which helps in removing toxins through the sweating process.

3. Add some multivitamins to your daily routine: Vitamins A and C will help to improve the overall functioning of the organs hampered by the effect of metal toxins.

Even chilled milk proves to be helpful because of its chelating effect. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Even chilled milk proves to be helpful because of its chelating effect. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

4. Foods with chelating effects should be consumed as they reduce the effects of metal toxins in the body.

5. Practice cleansing techniques such as Vaman Kriya, and Kunjal Kriya (given in yoga); they help to expel waste from the body giving a detoxification effect in the gastrointestinal tract.

“Additionally, fruits and vegetables like oranges, pineapple, kiwi, carrot, celery, ashgourd have detoxification as well as antioxidant properties, that not only help to clean the internal organs and gives nutrition but also repairing the damaged membrane. Even chilled milk proves to be helpful because of its chelating effect, which further reduces damage to the internal organ and gives proper nutrition at the same time,” she added.

