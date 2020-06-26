Follow a plant-based diet to remain stress free

What to eat to remain stress-free – A plant-based diet is the way to go. (Source: Pixabay) What to eat to remain stress-free – A plant-based diet is the way to go. (Source: Pixabay)

Students and professionals are considered more vulnerable to stress, given the higher exposure to stressful situations. Add to that the high-pressure atmosphere of the corporate sector where everything must happen at breakneck pace. It is no wonder then that professionals between the age group of 30-50 are reportedly at the highest risk of stress-related disorders.

Healthy eating contributes to upholding one’s mental wellbeing as well . Thus, this is the best time to adopt a diet plan that rejuvenates the mind, body and spirit.

Here are some healthy foods that are good for your body and also kind to the environment. It’s a real win-win situation as these are inexpensive as well as delicious.

* Spirulina is one of the most nutrition-dense and popular supergreens available in the market. A type of blue-green algae, it contains high amounts of protein, vitamins A and B and is considered to be one of the most nutritious foods on earth.

* Plant proteins are also more advantageous than animal proteins as they reduce the chances of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

* Bananas are great at controlling high cortisol levels and are the perfect snack before or after exercise. It also contains the essential amino acid tryptophan which helps decrease stress and anxiety levels.

* Chia seeds have a magnificently rich volume of necessary nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, B vitamins, calcium, and even iron and fibre.

* It is also a catalyst of the hormone dopamine that allows you to feel good. The tryptophan-rich super-food also helps trigger serotonin, another feel-good hormone.

